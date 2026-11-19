The Detroit Lions appear to be confident with the depth that they have on the roster without star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson. Head coach Dan Campbell noted that the team was good as far as their edge rusher depth was concerned, and that second-year edge rusher Ahmed Hassanein will be one of the key names to get more snaps with Hutchinson down.

“We still feel pretty good about the edge that we have with (D.J.) Wonnum and Derrick Moore and (Eric) O’Neill, you know,” said Campbell on Wednesday. “Then, we’ll probably get Ahmed going here a little bit, so we’re good.”

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Campbell added that the team also has Tyler Lacy, who can play on the edge and defend the run. They claimed Tyrus Wheat on waivers as well. With that, Campbell likes where the team is.

“I feel like we’re equipped to kind of play the game any way we need to, defensively, with what we’ve got,” added Campbell.

Detroit Lions Expecting More From Ahmed Hassanein

Hassanein was a former draft pick who missed his rookie season due to a devastating injury. He was a sensation in training camp this past summer, but the depth on the line has made him inactive for most of the year. Campbell made it clear that Hassanein will be fired up to make his debut.

“How ready do you think he’s going to be?” He questioned when asked if Hassanein will be ready this week. “We’re going to get him going, and he brings it every day in practice, just like you saw in camp. So it’ll be a great opportunity.”

He will get his first career snaps in Week 11.

Lions Leaning on Defensive Line Depth

When Hutchinson was healthy, the team started Wonnum across from him. With Hutchinson out, the team expects second-round pick Derrick Moore to step into the starting lineup. He has four sacks in the past two weeks.

The third edge rusher is likely to be O’Neill, according to Campbell.

O’Neill was mostly a special teams threat. He has 23 defensive snaps and 130 special teams snaps this season. Now, the rookie is expected to see more snaps on defense. With O’Neill in the mix on defense, the team is likely to use Tyrus Wheat, the new addition, as the special teams option that O’Neill was.

With that in mind, they do have a need for somebody like Hassanein, although it will only be a limited role. Still, Campbell is excited for what he can bring.

With five rushers, excluding Lacy, the team does not appear to be in the market to add a rusher. Campbell noted that they will always keep options open, but right now it looks like they will roll with what they have on the roster.

Detroit will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 11 in Detroit.