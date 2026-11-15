Dan Campbell Reveals Initial Aidan Hutchinson Injury Update After Patriots Win

The Detroit Lions took care of business in Munich, Germany, on Sunday, beating the New England Patriots 35-10 for their fifth straight win.

But the win cost them their best defensive player.

Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson went down on the Patriots’ opening drive, and not because of a hit. He grabbed his right knee after landing awkwardly while celebrating a third-and-goal sack of quarterback Drake Maye. Maye also left the game with an ankle injury on the same play.

Hutchinson walked off under his own power. He was checked in the medical tent, then headed to the locker room, and the Lions soon ruled him out for the rest of the game.

After the game, head coach Dan Campbell spoke about the status of his star pass-rusher.

Getty Detroit Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson clutching his knee after an injury vs the Patriots in Germany

“Nothing new — we’ll know more once we get back in the states,” Campbell told reporters. “But anytime you lose a player of his caliber, the type of teammate he is — he’s a captain of ours — that doesn’t make things easy. But I thought guys stepped up in his wake, and showed up for us and helped us out.

“Look, anytime you lose a player like that, and you don’t know the entirety of it…but knowing Hutch for who he is, it’s like he doesn’t stay down long. It does, it hurts a little bit (losing him). But as far as this game was concerned, our guys stepped up and finished and stayed strong. This is the second time this has happened and our guys have responded in a tough situation and didn’t bat an eye.”

This isn’t the first time the Lions have watched Hutchinson suffer what could be a potentially serious injury.

Back in October 2024, Hutchinson fractured his tibia and fibula while sacking Dak Prescott in a 47-9 win over the Dallas Cowboys. He missed the final 12 games of that season.

This one doesn’t look good either. Injury analyst Dr. David Chao’s immediate concern was a torn ACL. The Lions won’t know for sure until Hutchinson gets an MRI. A torn ACL would end his season, and the usual nine-to-12-month recovery could cut into next season too.

Lions Didn’t Miss a Beat Without Hutchinson

Getty Detroit Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson may miss some time with a concerning knee injury

Losing Hutchinson for any stretch is a big blow.

The Sunday sack was his sixth of the season, and he’s coming off a career-high 14.5 sacks in 2025. The Lions also signed him to a four-year, $180 million extension last October, which includes $141 million guaranteed, the most ever for a non-quarterback.

However, Campbell wasn’t exaggerating about his team stepping up.

Detroit sacked the Patriots four more times after Hutchinson left, and two of those sacks came from rookie edge-rusher Derrick Moore. One was an 11-yard sack of backup quarterback Tommy DeVito that forced a punt.

The offense did its part too. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs ran for 153 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries and added seven catches for 99 yards. Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, playing in his German homecoming, caught four passes for 98 yards and two touchdowns, including a 56-yarder in the first quarter.

The win moved the Lions to 7-2 and into first place in the NFC North. They’ll get their next look at life without Hutchinson when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field next Sunday.