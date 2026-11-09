Dan Campbell Reveals Lions’ Plans for Andre Cisco

The Detroit Lions made a trade for New York Jets safety Andre Cisco. Head coach Dan Campbell noted that they have viewed Cisco from afar for a while now, and they were interested. He added that the move gives them depth that the team needs for the home stretch of making a playoff run.

“We’ve liked Cisco from afar,” admitted Campbell after confirming the trade. “Having played against them and then even free agency when he was in Jacksonville coming out. So he is just— he’s athletic, he’s versatile, he knows our system, he understands. He knows the verbiage, so we feel like this is a guy that can help us here a little bit. So we are excited.”

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Campbell confirmed the familiarity stems from Cisco playing under Aaron Glenn with the New York Jets.

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell Confirms Andre Cisco Trade

Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard started his career as a linebacker coach under current Jets coach Aaron Glenn. So, the defense is different in some ways, but a lot of things will be able to carry over from New York to Detroit for the veteran safety.

The addition comes at an interesting time because the Lions just got Brian Branch back at safety and they expect to get Kerby Joseph back in the starting lineup in the next two weeks.

Campbell acknowledged that Cisco gives them flexibility and depth. That made the trade worth it.

“Well, it gives us flexibility, that’s what it does,” said Campbell. “What it does do is Cisco is obviously safety, played nickel. He can play other things on third down, and you’re in dime package. So we have Branch, we get Kerby back eventually here.Kerby gives you flexibility, you keep him where you need him, or move him back and forth.”

So, Campbell believes that Cisco can play dime for them. However, he also notes that because Branch and Joseph are so versatile, Cisco could play free safety or strong safety, allowing the other two to move around.

Lions Have Depth at Safety

Campbell also mentioned the move could impact rookie Keith Abney. The fifth-round rookie started at cornerback and played there in college. The lack of depth at safety had him change positions. Campbell noted that adding a safety is not bad news for the rookie.

“Abney’s got flexibility now,” said Campbell. “Nickel, and safety, so it just— it does, it gives us flexibility is what it does.”

Campbell added that depth is a huge reason why they added Cisco.

“Depth too, in some regard, whether it is Abney or somebody else, so it’s just— it’s good to have here, because now we’re on the home stretch, you know, we’re not— we’re not getting anything else. You’re not going to be able to do anything else at that point in, so now you’re going to need all the depth you can get.”

The trade deadline is Tuesday, November 10 at 4 PM EST. The Lions take on the New England Patriots in Week 11.