Lions’ HC Dan Campbell Announces Starting Safety Decision vs. Jets

The Detroit Lions knew their secondary would be tested with their star safety duo out, but things got even harder with a poor showing and fresh injuries. As Avonte Maddox is in the IR, Dan Campbell indicated Christian Izien is likely to start in the Week 3 game against the New York Jets.

“Izzy’s(Christian Izien) been working a lot back there, you know, and had a full week. And he’s gotten a ton of work,” Campbell said this morning during a press conference. “And this week, a ton of reps, full-speed reps, you know, this is what you’re going to do. And just dousing him with full-speed reps. And he’s done a good job this week, man. So that’s good.”

After missing the season opener against the New Orleans Saints, Izien returned to action and made his Lions debut against the Buffalo Bills. He didn’t start but was used as a rotational player. But after coach Campbell’s latest update, he is likely to partner with Chuck Clark.

In addition to Izien’s progress, Campbell discussed Thomas Harper and the remaining safety options.

Safety Thomas Harper Is Dealing With An Injury

With Avonte Maddox injured in the game against the Bills, Thomas Harper stepped in. While he logged 33 snaps and 2 tackles, his time was limited due to an ankle injury. On that note, coach Campbell gave an update regarding his availability on Sunday.

“I don’t know about Hart (Thomas Harper). I don’t know if he’s gonna make it to the game. And then, Sprinkles back there a little bit, as a reserve,” Campbell said during the same press conference. “We got Mills. We brought him in too, and then we’re getting a look at Bishop (Fitzgerald). So that’ll kind of come down to the wire here over the next couple of days. Who, if Hart can’t go for sure, then who is it that we also bring in and need in reserve?”

“But Izzy’s going to be a huge part for us. A lot on his plate, you know; obviously, slot, you know, a little bit outside, but safety now”

Jalen Mills and Bishop Fitzgerald are the added insurance to the safety room, who were brought in earlier this week. While Mills is a ten-year veteran and part of the practice squad, Bishop is on the active roster and is a young undrafted rookie with potential.

The question remains regarding the Lions’ secondary; the offense received a big boost with the return of two starters.

OT Duo Blake Miller and Christian Mahogany Are Expected To Play On Sunday

The offensive tackles, Blake Miller and Christian Mahogany, were unable to play the last game against the Buffalo Bills. Their absence was felt, as the Lions offense struggled at the start before finding rhythm when it was too late.

However, the OT duo should be ready to play when the Lions clash with the Jets at Ford Field this weekend, giving a boost to quarterback Jared Goff. Campbell also noted that Ben Bartch, who stepped up in Mahogany’s absence, will not feature in the Jets game because of a foot injury.