Lions’ Dan Campbell Reveals Why He Believed in Jared Goff After Matthew Stafford Trade

Few would argue that the Detroit Lions have been a completely different team since Dan Campbell has taken over the head coaching role— and it all began with the decision to bring in Jared Goff, who was only 26. He was part of the trade deal that sent Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams.

The reigning NFL MVP spent twelve seasons in Detroit and requested the trade in 2021. So, he didn’t play in the Dan Campbell era. Over the past five seasons in Detroit, Goff has silenced his doubters, taking the Lions to new heights and making them one of the formidable teams in the NFC North. On that note, coach Campbel, recently revealed what drove him to choose Goff while trading away Stafford to Los Angeles.

“I was fortunate to be in some very competitive games against him (Jared Goff) when I was coaching at New Orleans. He was at the Rams. And so we had some battles, man,” said Campbell in a recent interview on Coach2Coach with Jason Garrett. “We had an outstanding defense at New Orleans. And man, that guy, he’s making throw after throw, just pinpoint accuracy. Huge explosive throw, first down, to the turf, back up, huge throw, touchdown. And I just couldn’t believe it. Like every time we played him, I’m like, we cannot rattle this guy.”

“When we found out that we were going to have a chance to acquire him, I mean, I was all fire. I knew he was our guy,” he added. “And I wanted to make sure he understood that. Every year he’s grown and developed and gotten better and better. And I mean, it’s just the work he’s put in speaks for itself. He’s the ultimate competitor. He’s a true pro.”

Jared Goff Has Enjoyed More Playoff Success Than Matthew Stafford in Detroit

Matthew Stafford was an established franchise QB in Detroit, but the Lions still traded him, and the gamble eventually paid off. While Stafford’s career ascended at the Rams with a Super Bowl glory and an NFL MVP, he failed to create the same magic in Detroit. With the current Rams star leading the QB room, the Honolulu reached the playoffs only three times (2011, 2014, 2016) in twelve years.

By comparison, Goff has simply been a more effective quarterback in Detroit, and it certainly helps that he has had a much better team around him alongside a visionary head coach like Dan Campbell. The 31-year-old has taken the Lions to the postseason twice (2023 and 2024), including reaching the NFC Championship in 2023 for the first time in over three decades.

The Lions’ QB has also put up better numbers statistically than his predecessor since the blockbuster trade in 2021.

Jared Goff Has Backed Up Dan Campbell’s Faith In Him

Since arriving in Detroit, Goff has played 82 games. He has racked up 21,451 passing yards in five seasons, placing him second behind the Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes. However, Stafford trails the four quarterbacks ahead of him, including Goff, with 19,407 passing yards. However, he has played six fewer games than the Lions’ star.

Moreover, Goff has 47 interceptions in this period, whereas Stafford has 52 despite having fewer games under his belt. Yes, Goff still needs to lead his team to the Super Bowl, but his elite and consistent production makes the deal hard to argue with, and at 31, he still has several years left at the top level.