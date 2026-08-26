Dan Campbell Sets One Big Challenge for Lions’ Second-Year Starter

NFL rookies rarely earn a 17-game starting role from the very first season, let alone on a competitive team like the Detroit Lions. However, Tate Ratledge became a starter on Dan Campbell’s O-Line last year, starting all the games. The second-round pick had a remarkable season playing as a right guard, which is his natural position.

With the 25-year-old entering his second NFL season, the hopes are high for him this year, especially after his strong display in training camp. Coach Campbell recently praised his progress, urging him to continue his game.

“Tate (Ratledge) had a good camp; he really has. I like where he is at, but now it’s the consistency. Can we do the little things over and over and over?” said Campbell in the press conference this morning. “Heck of a lot more than you don’t. That’s always going to be for a young player; that’s the next step in growth.”

The HC pointed out that Ratledge, who is 6 feet and 6 inches and weighs about 315 pounds, has shown notable physical improvement and a better understanding of his playbook during the campaign. While he has been great, consistency would be the top priority, given the competition in the O-Line.

The Lions have a new-look offensive line with the addition of rookie Blake Miller, whereas Penei Sewell is moving to left tackle. Given Ratledge’s training camp performance, he is likely to keep the starting role in the 2026 campaign.

Tate Ratledge Looks to Build on a Promising Rookie Season

After starting 17 rookie-season games last season, Tate Ratledge took a total of 1,088 snaps. According to the PFF, he earned a 70.3 grade, placing him 24th among all the NFL offensive guards, which is a respectable ranking for a rookie.

While he allowed 24 pass-protection hits, he also allowed 9 hits— a number that could see improvement heading into his sophomore year, as he is more acquainted with Dan Campbell’s playbook now. Initially last season, he struggled to make marks in the first five games. However, in his last 12 games, he did not allow any sacks, giving away only 4 QB hits.

As he is working to become more consistent, the 25-year-old was also a regular starter in his college career, playing for the Georgia Bulldogs, where he featured in 38 games— and 36 alone in the last three seasons.

As Tate Ratledge has the right guard position locked down, the Lions still don’t have a clear answer for the left guard slot heading into the 2026 season.

Christian Mahogany and Juice Scruggs Battle for the Starting LG Job

Dan Campbell previously stated that the left guard slot is an open competition at the moment, although last year’s starter Christian Mahogany could be a frontrunner. The 25-year-old started a total of 11 games.

The other potential starter at LG could be the new offseason addition and the former Houston Texans star, Juice Scruggs. He is a versatile interior lineman who is proficient at playing both as a center and guard. He already played in the preseason game against the Commanders, giving a commendable performance. It remains to be seen who ultimately edges out in this race to partner with Tate Ratledge in Week 1.