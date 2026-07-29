Dan Campbell Makes Bold Claim About Lions’ Offensive Line in 2026

Coming off a frustrating season filled with injuries and a last-place finish, the Detroit Lions are determined to bounce back in 2026, with final preparations beginning at training camp on July 29. Going into training camp, the Lions have a different-looking offensive line from last year, but head coach Dan Campbell is optimistic about what this group can do on the gridiron from Week 1.

During the training camp press conference this morning, coach Campbell was asked how confident he feels in the new O-Line, which saw significant upgrades from the draft and free agency.

“I wish I could tell you we are gonna know within 3-4 days. We got four days before we even get the pads, so there is a week that you are gonna truly know. As fast as we get them, the secondary to work together and get as many reps as we can,” Dan Campbell said. “We are trying to figure this out as fast as we can because there is a lot of unknown, but we really like the guys in the room. It is a good veteran group, young guys, unknown, unproven; they got an opportunity. I feel like what comes out of that room, those five, is gonna be better than we had last year; it’s gonna be an upgrade.”

Lions’ Revamped Offensive Line Features Major Changes for 2026

The offensive line of the Honolulu Blues has undergone a big transformation by switching the position of a franchise cornerstone and bringing a fresh first-round rookie. The three-time All-Pro Penei Sewell, who is rated among the best offensive tackles in the league today, handled duties at right tackle last season. Despite a high success rate in that position, he will be moving to left tackle, vacating the right tackle position.

As the right tackle position is up for grabs, there is expected to be a competition between former Chicago Bears veteran Larry Borom and the first-round pick from the 2026 NFL Draft, Blake Miller.

Lions’ $25 million free agency acquisition, Cade Mays, is set to be the starter at center, replacing Graham Glasgow, who was released by the franchise in March. Tate Ratledge is likely to retain his position as the right guard, while Christian Mahogany could be leading the race for the left guard after starting 11 games last season.

While Mahogany is projected to be a starter, he is set to miss the initial phase of the training camp.

Christian Mahogany Lands on NFI List Before Lions Training Camp

Christian Mahogany recently landed himself on the NFI (Non-Football Injury) list, meaning the 25-year-old could be dealing with minor issues off the field. Addressing his absence, coach Campbell recently noted that he could be out for a “couple of days”, not long-term. There is a possibility that he could be starting reps with the rest of the team after missing the first couple of practice sessions.

Once Mahogany starts training with the rest of the projected starters from the new-look Lions offensive line, Dan Campbell will get a clearer understanding of what this group is capable of in the field.