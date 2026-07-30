Dan Campbell Makes Brutally Honest Admission About Lions

Dan Campbell has always been known for being blunt and not sugarcoating anything. So, when the Detroit Lions head coach discussed the 2025 season with the local TV station during their training camp preview, it is probably not a big surprise that he used the word embarrassment to describe how he felt about the performance.

The Lions did go 9-8, but it came with a last-place standing in the division. Campbell noted that he is embarrassed by the outcome, and he will take the blame for the record not being good enough.

“There is an embarrassment to it, and I’m responsible for that; I’m responsible,” Campbell said on Fox 2’s training camp special. “And I’m gonna be one of the ones responsible for getting it back to where it needs to be.”

Campbell also said that he will be preaching that the team needs to get the R&R back. He referred to that as redemption and respect.

Dan Campbell Was Embarrassed by Detroit Lions 2025 Record

There was a lot for the Lions to overcome last year. The team had to replace both coordinators, and those coordinators took some positional coaches with them. More than that, the injury bug finally caught up to the team.

Despite that, they were still above .500 and were competing until the final weeks of the season. Campbell did not see those changes as excuses and did not see a season above .500 as anything but a season short of winning a Super Bowl.

The team made a few notable changes this offseason, and it will be on Campbell to make the pieces fit for the Lions to make another run into the postseason.

Detroit Lions Made Big Changes This Offseason

One of the most notable changes was the team firing offensive coordinator John Morton while maintaining defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard. Campbell appeared to think that the offense needed its third new play caller in as many seasons.

Drew Petzing had a strong reputation before things went sour with the Arizona Cardinals. So, Campbell is hoping to have made the right call there. He is also helping with continuity on defense and not a shake-up that will guide that unit.

Both groups underperformed in 2025, so their 2026 season performances, and whether Campbell made the right decisions at each spot, will be put under the microscope.

Beyond that, the team is also looking at some personnel changes. The biggest changes come along the offensive line. The team is looking at potentially four players in new spots to start the year.

Penei Sewell will shift from right tackle to the left side. The team will also start Blake Miller as a rookie first-round pick at right tackle. With Cade Mays in at center as a new free agent, they will definitely have three new spots.

The last question is at left guard. The returning starter Christian Mahonany is currently injured and the team has multiple options to compete for the starting spot with him. So, a revamped offensive line and new play caller should be what the Lions want to turn the embarassment into respect.