Dan Campbell Reveals Return Timeline on Lions $25M Starter

Detroit Lions center Cade Mays would love to play against his old team in Week 4. However, head coach Dan Campbell made it clear that while he is still on track to return from his injury on the timeline initially planned, he is not going to practice this week or play against the Carolina Panthers.

“He is trending in the right way; he is doing well, but that would be a tall task to have him for this week,” admitted Campbell.

When asked if Week 6 was still a goal, Campbell joked that he would be able to return for the Lions’ bye week considering there is no opponent. However, he also made it clear that the bye week was always the timeline for him to return.

“That was kind of always the goal,” said Campbell. “Can we get him after the bye? He’s doing a good job right now, but I don’t want to put a timetable on it.”

The Lions can open the practice window on Mays within 21 days of his return. The Lions play in Week 7 on October 25. So, the team will likely open his practice window closer to October 4th.

Detroit Lions Provide Update on Cade Mays

The Lions signed Mays to a three-year, $25M deal this offseason. He was a former sixth-round pick by the Carolina Panthers. He only started in two games during his first NFL season, but jumped to five starts in year two and eight starts by his third NFL season.

It was not until his third season that he locked down a spot as the starting center. He played right guard as a rookie and split between both guard spots in year two.

In his third year, he had 495 snaps at center and had 793 in year four, as he got 12 starts for the Panthers. This experience gave the Lions the confidence to sign him.

Unfortunately, he suffered a wrist injury before the Lions’ first preseason game.

Lions Have Offensive Line Question When Mays Returns

The question that will be asked when Mays returns is what is going to happen to Juice Scruggs. Detroit acquired him in the David Montgomery trade, and he has done well at center.

However, he was in the competition to start at left guard before the Mays injury. So, the team might end up moving him back out to left guard. Christian Mahogany has started in two of the Lions’ three games, but got hurt in Week 2 and did not play well in Week 3.

Ben Bartch started in Week 2, but was hurt and missed Week 3. So, Scruggs could end up being more consistent than both of them. It could give the Lions the chance to have an upgrade at two offensive line spots. They just have to get through the next two weeks.