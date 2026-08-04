Dan Campbell Speaks out on Lions Free Agent Playmaker

The Detroit Lions roster is pretty loaded with offensive playmakers. But that didn’t stop the team from taking a flier on veteran wideout Cedrick Wilson Jr. in NFL free agency.

That roll of the dice has worked out through the early part of training camp. On Monday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell raved about what Wilson has brought to the team’s offense.

“Man, he’s heads-y, he’s crafty. He’s a different body type, a different type of receiver for us. He’s smooth, there’s a little slither to him; he’s a little slippery and he’s got really good body control,” Campbell told reporters. “I mean, you saw the back shoulder catch in the back of the end zone, it was a hell of a throw by Teddy [Bridgewater]. But man, he just gets it.

“There’s nothing better than freaking vets, man, true pros that get it. They know how to go about their business, man. They come in here, they compete. They’re not entitled, they just go work, man and that’s what he does.

“And by the way, his special teams reps are pretty good too. I mean, for a receiver, he can do some stuff and his tape says that too.”

The Lions signed Wilson to a veteran, league-minimum contract — 1-year, $1.3 million deal. He came to Detroit this offseason after a second stint with the Miami Dolphins last season.

Dan Campbell Speaks Highly of WR Cedrick Wilson Jr.

Wilson is coming off a season where he had a career-low 44 receiving yards with only five receptions. He got just nine targets with the Dolphins last season in 10 games, including five starts.

That’s not exactly putting a lot on tape, as Campbell put it.

But the Lions head coach made it clear that Wilson brings a veteran presence to the roster. He’s one of the older wideouts in the Detroit locker room this training camp, which could serve him well while trying to earn a roster spot.

Wilson posted a 600-yard receiving campaign with six touchdowns while playing for the Dallas Cowboys in 2021. That’s his only season, though, with at least 300 receiving yards. In 2024, Wilson registered 20 catches, 211 receiving yards and one touchdown with the New Orleans Saints.

Wilson played his first three seasons with the Cowboys. He then spent two years with the Dolphins and then one campaign in New Orleans before returning to Miami last season.

Wilson Could Help Lions Special Teams

Campbell mentioned the impact Wilson could make on special teams with his initial answer on the veteran wideout. The head coach then expanded on Wilson’s ability to make plays on special teams.

“I would say some of what we’ve seen right now is some of the holdup stuff,” Campbell added. “Even some of the cover stuff. So, I mean, where does he fit?

“We’re just kind of in drill work right now, if that makes sense. It’s a hold up, it’s cover. So, whether that’s kickoff, kickoff return, it’s at punt, punt return, but just he’s got a knack for getting to the ball.

“And he knows how to get in body position, block guys, he kind of gets it. And that’s the essence of what our game is, man.”