Dan Campbell Sends Clear Message To Struggling Kicker Jake Bates

The Detroit Lions concluded their preseason portion of their 2026 schedule by defeating the Indianapolis Colts by a 25-16 final score at Lucas Oil Stadium in downtown Indianapolis.

The Lions, who finished the preseason with a 2-1 mark, now turn their attention toward the regular season, which begins on Sept. 13 at Ford Field against the visiting New Orleans Saints, marking the first time that they’ve made a trek to the Motor City in over a decade.

However, as the Lions coaching staff faces several difficult decisions regarding which players will earn coveted roster spots and which will be cut, concern has emerged over the performance of kicker Jake Bates.

Bates missed two extra-point attempts Saturday afternoon, and while his misses didn’t make a difference as the Lions still won the game comfortably, his performance did little to inspire confidence.

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell Spoke Honestly About Kicker Jake Bates After Saturday’s Game

Not only did Bates miss a pair of extra point attempts on Saturday, but he was also unsuccessful in a 55-yard attempt as part of last week’s victory at Ford Field over the visiting Washington Commanders.

That being said, it doesn’t sound like head coach Dan Campbell is worried about Bates going into the season.

“No, I’m not worried about Bates. He just pushed them a little bit. He’ll be fine. He’ll be fine,” Campbell said via The Detroit News following their win over the Colts.

Right now, it appears as though Campbell is going to allow Bates to work through some of the inconsistencies he’s experienced between now and the start of the regular season in a little over two weeks.

Lions Kicker Jake Bates Is Entering His Third NFL Campaign In Detroit

Before arriving in Detroit ahead of the 2024 season, Bates spent time with the UFL’s Michigan Panthers. He quickly made an impact during his NFL rookie campaign, making people notice him by delivering in several high-pressure moments.

Bates played a key role in two key wins in his rookie year, including a 44-yard field goal as time expired to defeat the division-rival Minnesota Vikings in Week 7. He later delivered another late game-winning kick against the Green Bay Packers in Week 14, helping the Lions clinch a spot in the postseason.

In Week 10 against the Houston Texans, Bates hit a 58-yard field goal to tie the game before connecting on a 52-yarder to give the Lions a 26-23 win. His only field-goal miss of the season came from 45 yards against the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving. He later set a new Lions single-season scoring record in Week 17, surpassing franchise legend Jason Hanson.

Bates wasn’t quite as consistent last season, however, making 27 of his 34 field-goal attempts. Five of his seven misses came from beyond 50 yards, while he was perfect on all 14 attempts from 39 yards or closer.

The Tomball, Texas native attended college at both Texas State and Arkansas, but was never drafted into the NFL.

So far in his career, he’s accounted for 277 points and has made 118 of 123 extra point attempts.