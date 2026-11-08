Lions Announce Dan Campbell News After Beating Dolphins

Dan Campbell is pretty clearly the best head coach the Detroit Lions have had in the Super Bowl era. The record book is starting to reflect that.

With the team’s 19-9 victory against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Campbell notched his 54th win since becoming Lions head coach. That moves him into second place on the franchise’s all-time coaching wins list.

The Lions football communications department posted about Campbell moving up on the team’s coaching wins list after Week 9.

Before Sunday, Campbell was tied with Potsy Clark and George Wilson with 53 wins for the Lions.

Only Wayne Fontes has more wins as a head coach in Lions history with 66 victories. But Fontes posted a losing record in nine seasons with the Lions, going 66-67. Campbell owns a 54-38-1 mark.

Things started slowly for the Lions offense Sunday. Detroit didn’t reach the end zone until late in the fourth quarter.

But the defense was terrific, playing its best game on the road this season just a week after losing All-Pro linebacker Jack Campbell.

With the win, the Lions improved to 6-2 and a half game back of the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC North standings. The Vikings will face the Buffalo Bills on Monday night.