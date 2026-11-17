The worst-case scenario has become a reality for the Detroit Lions after the Week 10 game in Germany. The edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson’s ACL tear has been confirmed, ending his season prematurely after just nine games and leaving the defense vulnerable without its most effective weapon. While head coach Dan Campbell refused to comment on the injury right after the game, he made his feelings clear on the injury situation this morning.

In a call with Detroit’s 97.1 The Ticket this morning, coach Campbell not only confirmed Hucthinson’s ACL tear but also gave an emotional reaction, with the halfway point of the regular season still to go.

“What a gut punch,” said Campbell. “It stinks, man. It hits you, and I hate it for him because he was on a heater. (Hutchinson) will come out better for this.“

It is not the first time the Lions star is experiencing a season-ending leg injury in his NFL career. In 2024, he had a season-ending broken left tibia and fibula that prematurely ended his campaign after just five games. While the previous injury happened when he was trying to sack Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, this one happened after a successful sack of the Patriots QB Drake Maye during his solo celebration, when he did not even make contact with any player.

With the celebration now drawing unwanted attention, Campbell addressed whether he would now put restrictions on players’ celebrations.

Dan Campbell Refuses to Curb Lions Celebrations After Aidan Hutchinson’s ACL Tear

Right after Hutchinson sacked Maye, he got up and jumped in the air to celebrate the sixth sack of the season. But when he came back down on the turf of the Allianz Arena, the unfortunate incident happened. As his right leg buckled inward, he lost his balance and fell to the field, holding his right knee, suggesting something bad had happened.

When asked whether such big celebrations after a sack or tackle would be toned down, Campbell was quick to share his thoughts.

“No, I don’t believe that. I think what happens speaks for itself. We’re not talking to eight-year-olds here,” said Campbell during the same interview.

Additionally, the head coach admitted that he tore his bicep once by just pumping his arm in the air, per reporter Dave Birkett. So, he doesn’t hold back players who want to celebrate and express emotions after a big play.

While the players are still free to celebrate, the seriousness of Hucthinson’s injury got more clarity yesterday after additional tests.

Aidan Hutchinson Avoids Further Damage Beyond ACL Injury

After the initial test in Germany, it was confirmed that the Lions edge rusher sustained an ACL injury in the right leg. But another question lingered: whether he also had additional damage in the right leg besides the ACL.

Additional tests today confirmed Lions star DE Aidan Hutchinson suffered a torn ACL, sources tell @ringer @netflixsports. The good news is there’s no other significant damage for Hutchinson, who will now focus on getting ready for 2027. https://t.co/Ya6bNrRYAL pic.twitter.com/72L9nVy7cT — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 16, 2026

NFL insider Tom Pelissero confirmed yesterday that Hutchinson suffered only an ACL injury during the celebration in Munich, managing to avoid any other damage. In short, it is a clean ACL injury in the right leg.

Full recovery from an ACL injury takes about 9- 12 months. Hence, the two-time Pro-Bowler is expected to be back in action early or mid-season in 2027, depending on his recovery.