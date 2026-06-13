Dan Campbell Makes Feelings Clear on New Lions Coach

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is excited about the addition of Dan Skipper to the coaching staff. Campbell joked that he does not have much familiarity with the new coach, but added that he fits the team’s culture like a glove.

Skipper was hired to be an offensive assistant in 2026, his first year of coaching. However, he has been with the Detroit Lions since 2023. Skipper had been a journeyman since he entered the NFL in 2017, but found his best fit in the league during his last three seasons.

Skipper was the swing tackle for the Lions, and while he only started 11 games over those three years, he had a major role as a sixth offensive lineman who would check in as an eligible tight end.

Overall, he played 386 snaps at left tackle and 205 snaps as a tight end for the Lions over that three-year span. He also added 25 snaps at left guard and 38 snaps at right guard.

Skipper was also famously a part of the play in 2023, rallying Lions fans into a playoff run. So, the familiarity with the team, the locker room, and the culture is obvious.

Campbell is obviously a fan of what he brings, even though he is brand new to coaching.

Dan Skipper Can Help a Young Detroit Lions Offensive Line

The addition of Skipper could be a nice bridge for a young offensive line to connect with the coaching staff. Penei Sewell is still only five years deep into the NFL, and he is now the most experienced lineman of the group. Cade Mays is the oldest, but he signed in free agency, and he only has one year of experience at center.

Christian Mahogany is entering his third NFL season and second year as a starter. Tate Ratledge is entering his second year in the NFL, and Blake Miller will likely start Week 1 as a rookie. The team is not very experienced, but three of the five starters are familiar with Skipper.

Beyond that, Skipper has been in an offensive line meeting room from the players’ perspective as recently as last season. That should help give the coaches an understanding of what they need to do and how to react in the meeting room.

Lions Typically Lean on Former Players to Fill Out Coaching Staff

This is not a new development for the Lions. The team thrives on bringing in young coaches who were former players and letting them rise. Former defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and current defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard are examples of former players.

The team also has Mark Brunell, Marques Tuiasosopo, Bruce Gradkowski, and Mike Kafka on the staff. Those are just the former quarterbacks in the NFL.

Former running back Tashard Choice and offensive lineman Hank Fraley are on the offensive staff. Shaun Dion Hamilton and Deshea Townsend are on the Lions’ defensive staff.

Dion Hamilton and Choice were in the NFL recently. So, the addition of Skipper should be just as easy for him as it is for them.