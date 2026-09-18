Angered Lions Coach Dan Campbell Drops Expletive In Live TV Interview

The Detroit Lions already made history as the first-ever opponent of the Buffalo Bills at the new Highmark Stadium, which opened earlier this fall. However, the final result was anything but what they were hoping to earn.

The Bills, playing behind the energy of their sold out crowd, raced out to a 21-0 lead en route to what was a 41-31 final score, improving to 2-0.

Meanwhile, the Lions, who were playing shorthanded, had a hard time protecting quarterback Jared Goff while also showing major holes on defense. And the frustration of head coach Dan Campbell was especially evident at halftime.

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell Swears During Halftime Interview

Campbell’s frustration was especially evident as his club went into halftime trailing by a 27-10 score, having watched the Bills fall one yard short of having racked up 300 yards of offense.

While speaking with Amazon Prime sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung, Campbell accidentally let an expletive fly.

“We’ve just got to stay on the field and we’ve got to score points, and cut out the penalties because they’re killing us right now,” Campbell said. “The little s**t is killing us.”

Campbell was referring to the penalties that constantly set the Lions back. In the first half alone, they committed seven penalties, totaling 36 yards. Meanwhile, the Bills managed touchdowns on each of their first four possessions, seemingly putting the game out of reach.

“We’ve had five possessions on both sides of the ball,” Campbell said. “We let them score on four of them, which we knew was going to be a tall task.”

The Lions, who barely survived a shootout contest in Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints after losing a 21-0 lead, fell to 1-1. They’ll have to regroup for when they’re back in action in Week 3 on Sept. 27 at Ford Field against the visiting New York Jets.

Fans React To Dan Campbell’s Fiery Interview

Immediately, the reactions began to come in on social media after Campbell’s colorful interview.

This fan said, “Said it on live TV. Every Lions fan at home said it louder.”

“It ain’t that. We simply don’t have enough talent on defense, haven’t been in years. Beat these 48-42 two years ago,” one fan said.

Another fan believed that it’s time to start questioning Campbell’s job security, saying, “You know it’s about that time to start asking the question how good of a head coach really is Dan Campbell?”

Pointing out the talent of Bills quarterback Josh Allen, this fan said, “Dan Campbell said exactly what every Lions fan was thinking. Josh Allen is giving them absolutely no peace tonight.”

Finally, this fan chimed in with, “You know it’s a short week when Dan Campbell starts calling someone “the little s**t” live on Prime. Down 17 in the first proper game at Highmark, Josh Allen already playing backyard football, and Detroit looking a half-step late again. If that’s Shakir or one of those tight ends running free, it tracks. Second half is either going to get ugly or turn into another 2024-style shootout. No middle ground with these two.”