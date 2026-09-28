Dan Campbell Reveals Bigger Role for Lions Former 2nd-Round Pick

The Detroit Lions gave third-year cornerback Ennis Rakestraw his first real look in the 2026 season, and he performed well. Head coach Dan Campbell acknowledged Rakestraw’s play in the Lions’ Week 3 win over the New York Jets. Campbell said that Rakestraw showed up, and that his performance will garner more opportunities in the future.

“Rake has earned the right to get out there a little more at outside corner, so I think there’s a chance he gets a few more reps,” said Campbell.

Rakestraw is a former second-round pick entering his third NFL season. However, he entered the 2026 season with just 46 career snaps.

Detroit Lions Plan to Play CB Ennis Rakestraw More in 2026

Campbell noted that ability has never been the issue for Rakestraw. However, he has not been able to stay healthy, which is why the team has not been able to get him more chances.

“He’s got some cover ability now,” admitted Campbell on the skill set of Rakestraw. “He was strong at the catch point, and he was in phase.”

Campbell called the performance promising. He admitted that they planned to use him earlier in the year, but after a strong training camp, he had an ankle issue pop up late. So, they had him inactive for the first two weeks, despite being healthy.

“He was able to get a full training camp for the most part, got a lot of reps, and really was getting better,” said Campbell. “He had an ankle right there at the end of training camp.”

The team eased him in during his debut as well. Rakestraw only played 23 of the team’s 66 snaps. They had Roger McCreary play outside in base situations. Then, on nickel snaps, he would slide into the slot, and Rakestraw would play the outside. Rock Ya-Sin also took some work on the outside, but Campbell made it sound like that split would be over.

Campbell also made it clear that Rakestraw will continue to work on the outside. So, McCreary might end up being closer to a full-time slot again.

“Right now, we are still thinking about outside, but that does not mean we will not think inside.”

The team tried Rakestraw in the slot in the preseason. However, he has spent most of his career on the outside.

Detroit Lions Are High on Ennis Rakestraw

The play of Rakestraw might have a big impact on what the Lions do at the trade deadline. Ya-Sin was an issue, and most trade suggestions were to replace him. Whether it be Joey Porter Jr. or another potential starter, the Lions were linked to many cornerbacks in the trade market.

Rakestraw could end their pursuit. He is young and only in his third year. He also comes with the pedigree of being a former second-round pick. So, if he can stay healthy and live up to that potential, the Lions have a legitimate starting option.

That would end all trade talks. At least for now, trade talks could be on pause.