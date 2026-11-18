The Detroit Lions lost Aidan Hutchinson in 2024 and ended the season 15-1 in the regular season with the No. 1 seed. Head coach Dan Campbell noted that while the team already has two losses this season, he likes what the defensive line depth of the 2026 team brings to the team more than what they had the last time Hutchinson went down.

“We are much better equipped than we were then,” said Campbell on the depth of the defensive line. “It’s the reason why we have the depth that we have in that room. We knew that was important. I mean, these are the things that you learn over a six-year period: how important depth is.”

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The defensive line has been an issue for the team for years. On top of losing Hutchinson in 2024, they lost star interior lineman Alim McNeill by the end of the season. They made a regular season run but ran out of gas by the playoffs.

Detroit Lions Have Deeper Defensive Line than 2024

Campbell noted that while the room looks better right now, it is still going to have to continue to improve now that their best defender is out of the picture. They need the entire room to step up.

“So we feel really good about that room,” stated Campbell. “I mentioned this before, Mack played at a high level. He’s gotta continue to do that and then some. (D.J.) Wonnum, it was good to get him back. He, he’s gotta continue to play at a high level, and we need even a little bit more. Derrick Moore, he looks good. He’s improving. We need more. (Sky) Gil-Howard, we need more. Tyleik (Williams), we need more. We can keep going here a little bit, but the good news is those guys are improving. They’re getting better, and they’re playing as one unit. And so, we got a ton of faith in those guys.”

Campbell noted that the unit playing as a whole will also help.

Lions Defense Turned Corner Before Hutchinson Injury

The Lions defense was one of the worst groups in the NFL to start this season. They have only jumped to around league average since, but that has been a significant jump. Campbell noted that they will lean on the all-around improvement to get through the injury.

“We’ll, we’ll be able to handle this,” added Campbell. Our backend’s playing pretty good right now. Our backers are doing a good job. And, and really, we’re using the totality of that roster, that defensive roster. (Defensive Coordinator Kelvin Sheppard’s) doing a good job. Those coaches, and really all of them, have a role in handling this. And that’s probably— you say, what’s the strength of our defense right now? It’s that they’re playing as one unit.”

The team lost Jack Campbell two weeks ago and Hutchinson this past week. Those are their best two defenders. We will see how that impacts that team in Week 11 when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.