Dan Campbell Made His Feelings Clear With Aaron Glenn After Lions’ Win

Once again, it came down to the final moments of the game – but for the second time in three weeks, the Detroit Lions survived and pulled out a crucial victory at Ford Field.

They defeated the New York Jets by a 31-24 final score, improving their record to 2-1 so far in the 2026 NFL season. The game also featured the return of former Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn to Detroit for the first time since he departed in 2024.

Following the game, the reaction of Lions coach Dan Campbell said it all.

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell Made His Feelings Clear On Aaron Glenn

Following the game, Campbell and Glenn met at midfield and had a long embrace.

Fans immediately noticed this after it was posted on social media, and began expressing their love for their former defensive coordinator.

“I miss Aaron Glenn. I have so much respect for him. So glad Dan Campbell brought Aaron Glenn to the Lions, because together, they were crucial in helping our Lions turn things around. I will never lose my respect for Aaron Glenn. Jets have a solid head coach in Aaron Glenn,” one fan said.

This fan noticed a clear difference between Campbell’s postgame with Glenn as opposed to with former Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson: “dan and ben did not have a word after the game.”

“More than just football 🥹,” this fan said.

Dan Campbell Expressed His Great Respect For Aaron Glenn

Getty Aaron Glenn and the Jets shook up the roster ahead of game day against the Lions.

Prior to the matchup, Campbell made his thoughts clear on going against his former defensive coordinator, noting how difficult it was to see him depart.

“One of the greatest days of my life was him getting the [New York Jets] job, and one of the worst days of my life was him getting that job because you know you’re losing a little piece of you,” Campbell said Friday. “That’s what he meant to me and to us. So, that’s hard.”

“[It] helps when you have somebody that you have a tremendous amount of trust for,” Campbell said Friday. “You’ve been through a lot with them as a player and as a coach, you know what they’re made of, and he’s really — he looks different than me. I’m taller, I’m whatever. He’s quicker. All these different things, man, but we’re really the same. I mean we’re so much the same. And he’s the defensive version, I’m the offensive version. And so, he was my right-hand man.”