Lions’ Dan Campbell Fires Back at Media Over Sam LaPorta Situation

Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell grew frustrated Friday with repeated questions about tight end Sam LaPorta’s contract comments, accusing reporters of turning the situation into the very distraction he had sought to avoid.

Campbell initially downplayed LaPorta’s remarks from a recent appearance on the “Pardon My Take” podcast, where the fourth-year tight end expressed disappointment that the team was “not showing the love” after he returned from back surgery that ended his 2025 season early.

“I know what it may appear like. I know Sam. We all know Sam,” Campbell said. “Honestly, I don’t even think twice about those comments because I know what he’s about. We’re all good here and we’re not going to let this be a distraction.”

The Lions enter Sunday’s home game against the Green Bay Packers at 3-2, seeking their first divisional win of the season after a bye week.

LaPorta has 27 catches for 316 yards and three touchdowns through five games, ranking second on the team in receiving yards.

Campbell emphasized that any external noise had not affected operations inside the building.

“On the outside world, it’s a distraction. In this building, it’s not,” he said. “This kid’s locked in. He’s been locked in all year.”

Dan Campbell Stresses Focus for Lions Ahead of Packers Game

Campbell noted the timing was unfortunate with a key NFC North matchup two days away but insisted LaPorta remained ready.

“He’s locked in when he came in on Tuesday. He was locked in Thursday. He’s locked in today. He’s ready to play and we’re ready to use him. He’s a hell of a football player,” Campbell said.

LaPorta clarified his podcast comments Friday, saying he wants to stay with the Lions and felt bad if he created any distraction for teammates or coaches.

He added that he and his family have experienced emotional frustration over the lack of a long-term deal while he plays out the final year of his rookie contract.

The Lions have scored 32.8 points per game this season, second in the NFL, while allowing 29.6.

Campbell called LaPorta an unselfish teammate and said business and football do not belong together.

“You can never take anything personal when you start talking about business,” Campbell said. “That’s why football and business don’t belong with each other.”

Media Questions Prompt Sharp Response from Dan Campbell

The tone shifted when a reporter continued pressing on whether LaPorta regretted the comments.

“I’m not answering anything,” Campbell said. “I’ve answered this I don’t know how many times. I said I didn’t want it to be a distraction, and now it’s becoming one because you keep asking these things. That’s why.”

“I said I don’t want it to become a distraction, now It is becoming one because you keep asking these things.” Dan Campbell after being repeatedly asked about Sam Laporta 👀 https://t.co/x9WjccKJfi pic.twitter.com/upXpbHZlGx — Woodward Sports Network (@woodwardsports) October 23, 2026

Campbell then left the podium.

The exchange highlighted the coach’s effort to keep the focus on preparation for Green Bay, which enters at 4-2. LaPorta had a season-high 88 yards and a touchdown in the Lions’ 45-21 win over Arizona earlier this month.

The Packers game kicks off Sunday at Ford Field at 4:25 p.m. ET. Campbell has maintained that internal relationships remain strong and that the team will not allow outside discussion to affect performance.

The Lions sit fourth in the NFC North, with Minnesota undefeated and Chicago also ahead of them in the standings.

LaPorta’s production has returned near his 2023 rookie levels after the injury-shortened 2025 campaign, in which he missed the final eight games. The contract situation remains unresolved as Detroit looks to stack wins in a competitive division.