Lions HC Shares Good News on Aidan Hutchinson’s Injury Return

The Detroit Lions lost star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson to a fractured leg in Sunday’s win over the Dallas Cowboys, but head coach Dan Campbell shared hope that he could actually take the field again this season.

Hutchinson suffered a gruesome injury in the third quarter of the team’s 47-9 win over the Cowboys, whipping his leg into teammate Alim McNeill while sacking Dak Prescott and fracturing it. Despite initial projections that he would miss the entire season, Campbell said there is a chance he can return if the team makes a deep playoff run.

“The surgery went great — it is all good news,” Campbell said, via Schuyler Dixon of The Associated Press. “It’s probably 4-6 months, but I would never count Hutch out. It hurts, but if anyone could make it back, it is him.”

The earlier end of that projection would allow Hutchinson to return for the Super Bowl, played on Feb. 9, 2025.

Aidan Hutchinson Shares Message

Hutchinson was carted off the field after suffering the injury, with the team’s medical staff placing him in an air cast and taking him to a Dallas-area hospital to undergo surgery. Hutchinson shared a message on social media saying the surgery was a success and thanking fans for their support.

“In light of Aidan’s injury last night, we want to thank you all for the outpouring of love and well wishes,” the statement read. “Your support through this shocking situation means so much to our family.

“We are blessed to share that Aidan’s surgery was a success. Thank you to the doctors and nurses who have taken such good care of him. Aidan wants you all to know that his healing and redemption story has begun. He is holding the motto of Detroit close to his heart: resurget cineribus. He will rise from the ashes.”

Campbell shared a further update on Oct. 16, saying Hutchinson was able to return home to begin his recovery process.

https://twitter.com/Lions/status/1846587787069305248

“I talked to him yesterday and he’s doing good,” Campbell said. “Now, he’s trying to process everything, it’s still pretty new and so just exactly, ‘What is this? Where do I go?’ which you would expect. I mean, he’s laying in the hospital room with his leg up, but he’s back and I know that he didn’t want to be a stranger.”

Campbell added that the entire team would like to see Hutchinson soon, but did not give a date of when he could progress to rehab or return to the team facility.

Lions Looking for Help on the Edge

The Lions will face a tall task in replacing Hutchinson, the No. 2 overall pick in 2022 who led the team with 7.5 sacks this season. Campbell said the team’s current pass-rushing group will need to step up, but the Lions are also looking for some outside help.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the Lions inquired about edge rusher Haason Reddick, who has been a holdout with the New York Jets. Fowler also suggested the Lions could reach out to the Las Vegas Raiders on Maxx Crosby or ask the Giants about pass rusher Azeez Ojulari’s availability in a trade.