Lions HC Delivers Grim News on Veteran Defensive End

The Detroit Lions have likely lost a key member of their defensive line for the rest of the season.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on September 23 that the seven-year NFL veteran Marcus Davenport was hurt in the team’s win over the Arizona Cardinals.

“Tests today confirmed that Lions starting DE Marcus Davenport suffered a season-ending torn triceps during Sunday’s win over the Cardinals, per sources,” Schefter wrote in a post on X.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell told reporters on Monday that Davenport will likely miss the rest of the season, but that would not be confirmed until he seeks additional opinions. Davenport was hurt in the third quarter of the team’s 20-13 win but was able to finish the game with a sleeve on his left arm.

Marcus Davenport Was Key Offseason Addition

As ESPN reported, the Lions brought on the 28-year-old Davenport this offseason to provide depth to their defensive line but he struggled with injuries. Davenport played in the season opener, then was sidelined in Week 2 with a groin injury.

“Injuries have been a common theme in Davenport’s career since he entered the NFL as a first-round pick by the New Orleans Saints in 2018,” the ESPN report noted. “Injuries limited him to 63 appearances in five seasons with the Saints, and last season, with the Minnesota Vikings, he appeared in just four games due to a right ankle injury.”

Davenport has started 36 games over the course of his seven-year NFL career, making a total of 151 tackles with 24.0 sacks.

Lions Hit With Other Injuries

Davenport was not the only member of the Lions’ defense hurt in Sunday’s win. Derrick Barnes was also carted off in the first half after suffering a knee injury, while defensive tackle Alim McNeill and safety Brian Branch were also forced to leave the game.