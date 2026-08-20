Dan Campbell Provides Critical Health Update On Lions LB Jimmy Rolder

As the Detroit Lions continue preparations to face the Washington Commanders at Ford Field on Saturday afternoon, they continue to be among the multiple NFL teams dealing with multiple injuries to key players.

One such name on their list of walking wounded includes linebacker Jimmy Rolder, whom they drafted out of the University of Michigan in the fourth round (118th overall pick) of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Rolder has been unavailable since departing practice with a hamstring injury in late July. And according to head coach Dan Campbell, the chances of him returning to practice before the regular season begins next month aren’t optimistic.

Detroit Lions Coach Dan Campbell Provides Critical Update On Injured LB Jimmy Rolder

According to Campbell, the chances of Rolder returning to practice any time soon aren’t likely.

“Probably unlikely,” Campbell said of Rolder’s chances to practice this training camp. “He’s doing well. He is progressing well, but I think it’ll be hard-pressed to see him next week.”

While Rolder has been present at recent practices working with trainers, it appears as though he won’t get the chance to fully participate with the rest of his teammates any time soon.

“This type of injury, it’s different (from) person to person,” Rolder said. “It’s really just kind of sticking to a plan and hopefully staying on the course. I’m happy with where I’m at right now. I’m glad that I’m able to be on this path here right now. Hopefully I keep getting better and better.”

In the meantime, Rolder knows that he must stay up to date with Detroit’s playbook and do everything necessary to make sure that he’s in the best possible position to begin contributing when he’s cleared physically to do so.

“Just staying in the playbook as much as I can … just watching all the tape I can, and then when I get the chance to come out here (to) watch practice and just go through those reps on my own mentally,” Rolder said. “I feel like I’m in a good spot.”

The Lions will face the Commanders at Ford Field on Saturday afternoon, with kickoff scheduled for 12:00 p.m. ET. Detroit will look to even up their preseason record at 1-1, as they dropped their opener last week against the Bengals.

Jimmy Rolder Was Selected By The Lions From The Michigan Wolverines

The Lions continued their connection with Michigan during the 2026 NFL Draft, bringing in a second Wolverines product. Detroit used the 44th overall selection in Round 2 to add edge rusher Jimmy Rolder, with the pick coming from the New York Jets following a trade between the two teams.

Rolder saved his most productive season for the end of his tenure in Ann Arbor for the Wolverines. Appearing in 12 games as a senior, the linebacker led all Wolverines players with 73 tackles while adding two sacks and an interception. His performance earned him Second-Team All-Big Ten recognition, as well as the Roger Zatkoff Award, presented each year to Michigan’s top linebacker.

That final season capped a four-year run in Ann Arbor during which Rolder recorded 113 tackles, nine tackles for loss, two sacks and one interception.