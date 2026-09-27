Dan Campbell Doesn’t Hold Back After Narrow Lions Win

The Detroit Lions once again had to survive through the dying moments of a contest, this time in their Week 3 matchup against the visiting New York Jets at Ford Field.

The Lions held on for a 31-24 victory, improving to 2-1 so far through the first three games of the 2026 campaign.

According to Lions head coach Dan Campbell, the victory is “just what the doctor ordered” for his club.

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell Speaks After Week 3 Win Over Visiting Jets

Following the win, Lions head coach Dan Campbell praised the tenacity of the Jets while saying that their own performance was “just what the doctor ordered”.

“Man, that team gave us all we can handle there,” Campbell said. “They played hard. They take on the identity of that coach, which is a credit to him. I know what that’s like being on the other side of that, but they hold their head high. Those guys play hard and had a chance there at the end.

“But as far as us, man, that’s just what the doctor ordered. Took all three phases to win that game. And as you go along this season, especially early, to figure yourself out, who you are, what you’re going to become, how do you win? How do you win together? What it takes, the ebbs and flows of a game. I was proud of our guys. I really was.”

The win was sealed by the Lions late in the fourth quarter thanks to a sack of Jets quarterback Geno Smith by Chuck Clark at Detroit’s 28-yard line.

“Listen, we’re all in communication of what we think, what’s going on, what just transpired,” Campbell said. “But that was an outstanding call by him (Sheppard). It was an outstanding call. I’m proud of him, man. It takes a lot of intestinal fortitude to hang in there and trust and believe in what you do and your guys, what we’re about and trust them to bring it to life. And man, they did. That was awesome.”

“And then for our defense to have to, man, they had to make that stop,” Campbell said. “That’s what it was going to come down to. And it was such a great call by (defensive coordinator) Kelvin Sheppard and those guys executing it. Across the board, we get the free runner, and Chuck Clark comes up with a huge fumble, then Jack recovering it and game’s over.

“I’m just proud of that defensive staff. I’m proud of those players over there and as a whole. It was a good win. It was a good win. We’re 2-1.”

Chuck Clark Picked Up The Game-Winning Strip Sack

For Clark, it was all about doing his job – and he came through when the club needed it the most.

“At the end of the day, do your job, and all the extra that comes with it comes with it,” Clark said. “Whether I got the sack, it’s a tackle right there. I mean, the clock keeps running, but do your job at the end of the day.”