Dan Campbell Gives Hopeful Latest Update on Lions Safety Kerby Joseph

Kerby Joseph’s knee injury kept him off the gridiron for the major part of 2025, limiting him to only six games. Even though it has been almost a year since the injury, the Lions continue to wait for his clearance. With Week 1 of the regular season fast approaching, head coach Dan Campbell recently gave an update on his injury situation and the progress in his rehab.

Talking to the media this morning, coach Campbell stated that he is “doing well” while recovering from his injury. However, he is still away from training with his teammates, but he should be back soon. But he has not given any definite timeline for his comeback, keeping things under wraps.

The Lions have already played two preseason games against the Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Commanders, testing the depth of the squad before the regular season journey officially begins on September 13. Campbell will make his initial secondary plan, leaving out the All-Pro because he is currently on the PUP list.

Previously, it was disclosed that Joseph has also been dealing with an undisclosed personal issue besides the knee injury, keeping him away from the Lions camp.

Kerby Joseph Is Taking a Different Approach to His Knee Injury

Kerby Joseph is currently dealing with a degenerative chronic knee problem, which not only swelled his knee but also caused cartilage damage. However, instead of going under the knife for regular surgery, he has reportedly been relying on strength programs and rehabilitation.

Unlike most knee injuries, the 25-year-old’s knee injury didn’t happen after just one hit or collision. The swelling just started happening over time, putting him through discomfort during practice sessions before he couldn’t take part anymore.

Since it is cartilage damage and not a clean tear like the ACL or Achilles, his best step forward is taking things slowly, which may take time to regain his complete fitness, and neither Kerby Joseph nor Dan Campbell has been able to confirm a potential return date.

Hence, after being put on the PUP list, he skipped the entire training camp, which started in late July. Even though he has refrained from training with the team, he has been doing sidefield training with his trainer, keeping fans informed about it on social media.

While Joseph is set to miss at least the early part of the regular season for now, the Lions have played it this offseason by making sure they have capable replacements ready to step in.

Detroit Lions’ Safety Depth Could Be Tested Early This Season

At the start of the last season, the Lions safety duo— Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch— were two formidable names in the secondary. However, currently both are sidelined on the PUP list.

On that note, the two offseason veterans, Chuck Clark and Christian Izien, are likely to step in at safety. Beyond that, Campbell has other notable options.

Avonte Maddox, who has taken first-team reps and has shown promise in the preseason, could also be a frontrunner alongside Thomas Harper, who started nine games last year, but he is also dealing with an ankle injury.