Dan Campbell Gives Levi Onwuzurike Injury Update

Detroit Lions head coach likes what he is seeing from defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike so far at OTAs. The interior lineman is entering his fifth NFL season and is rehabbing an ACL injury. So, Campbell remained cautious with his praise, but said that he is in a good spot with his recovery.

Onwuzurike tore his ACL last offseason. The timing is different because he tore it in July, meaning his whole 2025 season was wiped out. The good news with that timing is that he has a legitimate chance to be fully healthy by the time training camp starts. That would be huge for Onwuzurike, who needs a big year, and the Lions, who need a big year from him.

Levi Onwuzurike Enters a Critical Time for Detroit Lions

While he is a former second-round pick who has lived up to his name when he has been on the field, the issue has been that Onwuzurike has not been on the field nearly enough. He missed all of the 2022 season with a back injury and missed all of 2025 with an ACL injury. With that all said, he has just 3.5 sacks in three seasons on the field.

Because of the season-ending injuries he suffered, his contract did not toll, and he is still on the last year of his rookie deal. Still, this means that he is entering a pivotal offseason leading into an even more important year.

Onwuzurike would likely want an extension done before the year starts, given his injury risk. However, the Lions have to be cautious with guaranteeing him any money, considering he is liable to miss so much time. So, the team might want him to prove himself on the field before they talk extension.

That would open the door for Onwuzurike to play well and find bidders on the open market elsewhere, though. Does Detroit see the potential to bet on before he has a strong season?

Levi Onwurzurike Could Complete Lions Defensive Line Rebuild’

If Onwurzurike can get on the field early, he could give the Lions a night and day difference up front from a year ago. Last year, they did not have Onwurzurike on the field at all, and Alim McNeil was also banged up and not quite himself after an ACL injury. Both of them should be healthy and looking better.

On top of that, the team had Tyleik Williams, who was just a rookie despite being a first-round pick. He flashed and should be better next year, so all of their top three options should look upgraded.

When you consider the Lions also signed Jay Tuefele in free agency and drafted Skyler Gil-Howard and Tyre West, the room should look completely different from top to bottom. These are depth pieces and late round picks, but it could give them a different unit at four spots from a year ago. With McNeil more explosive and Williams taking the second-year step, the room could be what leads the team back into the NFL playoffs in 2026.