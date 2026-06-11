Dan Campbell Gives Lions Fans Reason For Hope Ahead Of 2026 Season

The Detroit Lions are out to prove that this year is going to be different, and that finishing on the outside on the NFL postseason in 2025 was an anomaly, not the new normal.

The Lions are also just over a month away from the start of Training Camp, which will officially commence in late July. They did just recently complete OTA’s, and the latest message from head coach Dan Campbell paints nothing but an optimistic picture for the club moving forward.

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell Has An Optimistic Outlook For 2026

According to head coach Dan Campbell, now is the time for Lions players to execute a plan moving forward that they can look back upon positively, and that it will serve them well in the upcoming season.

“Well, I think what you can do this time of year is solve issues. You can create issues for one another and solve issues,” said Campbelll. “And we’re doing a much better job of that this time of year than we were last year. Now obviously it’s another year in the progression here, but I do like that part. And so, even in the walkthrough sessions, just trying to simulate some of this to where your guys have to react, they have to move, they have to at least show they see what’s going on. That’s really the benefit of it right now.

“And then you get some of the individual work, the technique, you get the timing with the quarterback and the receivers. You do get to do seven-on-seven full speeds,” Campbell explained further. “So, your DBs are getting some good work, your corners, your safeties, your nickels, your backers in coverage. So, that’s good. There’s things you can get out of it, and I feel like that’s what we’re trying to get out of it right now and trying to improve on.”

The coaching staff know it’s their duty to put the players in the best position possible to avoid mistakes. While mistakes are human nature, something they won’t allow to fester is repeated errors, and it’s a fine line of hammering that into them.

“You don’t want repeat offenders, right? I mean, I think that’s the big thing there. There again, what are we trying to get out of it? I mentioned it last week, man, it’s the mental, it’s the processing speed, doesn’t mean the finish, the violence, that’ll come,” Campbell said. “So, then we just need to, man, can this player learn from that mistake? They’ve been coached, are they making the same mistake again? Okay, they learn from that. Now they’re figuring it out, but can they process it faster?”

Will The Lions Improve In 2026?

Campbell and the Lions coaching staff, which now includes offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, will be looking for their players to quickly pick up on the terminology and specific game plans drawn up for them in order to ensure the maximum chances of success.

“It’s almost the identical look, whatever the call was and however the offense, defense moves, the coverage, the rotation, the fast motion man, can I pick those things up like this? That’s what you’re looking for,” Campbell explained. “Because, I mean, that will have a bearing on us going into training camp. That’ll start setting the chart a little bit of how we begin in pads and letting those guys go. So, there’s some guys that really are doing a good job with that. And then there’s guys that aren’t.”