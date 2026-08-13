Dan Campbell’s Lions Lead The NFL In Key Category

When the Detroit Lions hired former tight end Dan Campbell as their head coach, they began transitioning into an era built upon grit and toughness, which was further exacerbated by Campbell’s infamous opening press conference with his iconic “kneecap” quip.

The Lions have also developed a reputation across the NFL for their aggressive play calling and willingness to role the dice on fourth downs under Campbell.

Under Dan Campbell, The Detroit Lions Lead The NFL In Fourth Down Attempts And Conversions

Since Campbell’s arrival as head coach of the Lions, the franchise has taken the lead in a key statistical category.

Since the 2021 NFL season, which was Campbell’s first on the job as head coach, the Lions have been the NFL’s most aggressive team on fourth down, leading the league with 182 attempts and 102 conversions through the 2025 season.

And that’s a trend that isn’t going to change any time soon, according to recent comments made by Campbell.

“I think you just continue to put them in that,” Campbell said following a practice session earlier this month. “I mean, we’ve done that, man. You know, since I’ve been here, we’ve stacked so many fourth downs in practices and games, that will always be what we do. And you’ve just got to put your players in positions to make them play, make them compete, make them have composure. They need to feel it. So, we’ll always continue to do that. The execution is to make sure we’ve got the right call, as right as it can be for our players, the right set up. And then it’s about execution, you know? So, no, man, we just put in the work.”

The Lions Are Returning To The Basics For The 2026 NFL Season

Under Campbell, the Lions came within a single half of football of reaching the Super Bowl for what would have been the first time in franchise history. They followed that up with a 15-2 campaign in the 2024 season.

However, not only did both seasons end in disappointment, but they also saw their two-year reign atop the NFC North Division standings come to a close last season, finishing 9-8 without a postseason appearance.

Heading into Training Camp in preparation for the upcoming campaign, Campbell hinted that his club was getting back to the basics that helped them previously succeed.

“I want to know that we can run the football. I want to know we can stop the run,” Campbell said when asked what would make him the most comfortable by the time Week 1 arrives. “And I want to know that we’re ready for situational football. Probably those three things, if you want me to feel comfortable. The other stuff will come.”

“[If] we’re a little off on red zone, third down, those are always a work in progress, game plan specific,” he said. “But man, you better be able to run the football, stop the run, and situational football. End of half, end of game, that you feel comfortable and that you can function at a high level. Which is why we’ll do a bunch of that, especially when we get in pads.”