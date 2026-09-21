Lions’ HC Dan Campbell Makes His Stance Clear Heading Into Week 3

When the Detroit Lions visited Highmark Stadium to face the Buffalo Bills last Thursday, they were outplayed in every department, as the home team wrapped up the Week 2 game with an impressive 41-31 win, dominating from the first whistle. Now, heading into the next game, Dan Campbell’s side may be dealing with a confidence dip after the performance. However, the head coach is not rattled by the loss, as he made clear during this morning’s press conference.

“Look, I don’t like what happened the other night. None of us do. Players don’t, all that. But I also know as bad as it was, it’s not as bad as it appears to be,” Campbell told the reporters today. “And so, no, I’m not discouraged. And to me, it’s always been pretty black and white: these are the issues, and this is what we’ve got to do to correct them. And we will correct them. And if we can’t, then we’ll find the right guys to correct them, and we get better.”

With a 1-1 record, the team’s performance remains under scrutiny, as the defense has been under fire after conceding 71 points in two games, and the defensive coordinator, Kelvin Sheppard, has been criticized. However, coach Campbell has publicly shown trust in the DC despite struggles in the past two weeks.

Dan Campbell Stands Behind Kelvin Sheppard Amid Defensive Struggles

Kelvin Sheppard is in the second year of his Lions tenure as the defensive coordinator after being promoted from linebacker coach last year. But his defense has yet to recreate the magic that was once seen under former DC and current Jets head coach Aaron Glenn.

Even though the criticism is mounting, coach Campbell has backed Sheppard, calling him an outstanding coach.

“I believe he’s (Sheppard) an outstanding coach,” Campbell said today. “There’s a bump in the road. I think the staff is outstanding, a defensive staff. I think it’s a veteran staff, and I think they’re versatile.”

While the DC has Campbell’s support, it has not helped that the defensive unit is dealing with injuries to key players from Week 1. Pro Bowl safety Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph have been on the PUP list since the season started, and their absence has been felt in the secondary. Moreover, the starter and veteran cornerback Avonte Maddox’s injury is the most recent blow, as he will be out for the rest of the campaign.

After the Thursday game, the Lions have now over a week to reevaluate their plans before they clash with the New York Jets.

Lions Must Fix Slow Start as Secondary Searches for Answers

After the away game against the Bills, the Lions will be returning to Ford Field for the Week 3 clash. They are set to take on the Jets on September 27. Similar to the Lions, the Gang Green are also standing at 1-1.

The Honolulu Blue have an explosive offense, but they failed to score points early in the game against the Bills, which they must fix in the next game, aiming to fire all cylinders early in the game. Despite the current injuries, the defense needs to step up and come together as a unit, particularly in the secondary, where communication and consistency have been major concerns.