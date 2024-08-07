Lions HC Delivers Two-Word Message on Emmanuel Moseley’s Serious Injury

Detroit Lions defensive back Emmanuel Moseley worked through the 2023 offseason to rehab a torn ACL, just to see his season end two snaps into his debut with another major injury.

The veteran defensive back’s 2024 season may end up being even shorter.

Moseley suffered a torn pectoral muscle during the team’s August 5 joint practice with the New York Giants, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported. While the team has not offered an exact timeline, head coach Dan Campbell hinted that it could be a season-ending injury.

Speaking to reporters after practice, Campbell delivered a somber message on Moseley’s plight.

“It’s tough,” Campbell said.

Dan Campbell Shares Sympathy for Injured Veteran

The Lions first signed Moseley in the 2023 offseason, part of an overhaul of a secondary that had been among the league’s worst. But both Moseley and the team’s other high-profile free agent addition, safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson — ended up missing the majority of the season with long-term injuries.

In Moseley’s case, he returned from a torn ACL just to tear the ACL in his other knee in his first game back.

“That’s tough. And certainly, he’s the one that has put so much work into coming back from two ACLs, and it’s frustrating,” Campbell said of Moseley’s latest injury. “But he knows — look, you got two decisions. You either rally one more time, or you say, ‘You know what? Enough’s enough.’ My gut’s gonna tell me that he’s gonna rally again.”

The Lions chose to re-sign Moseley this offseason, bringing him back for what was expected to be a significant role. Campbell said there is some hope Moseley could return by the end of the regular season.

“I mean, we’re still trying to figure all those things out. I mean, you never know,” the Lions head coach said. “Everything happens for a reason, and you don’t always see it in the moment, but this could be one of those — to get the legs where he needs to get them by the end of the year, it was part of the process. I don’t know.”

Rookies Could Help Fill the Void

The Lions already made some other big investments in their secondary this offseason, using their top two draft picks on cornerback Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw Jr.

Campbell told reporters on Monday that the pair, along with defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu, could fill some of the void left by Moseley’s injury. He also noted that Brian Branch, who converted to safety from nickel cornerback, could move back to his old position if the team were in a pinch.

“Amik (Robertson) is working out there, I could see Ennis (Rakestraw Jr.) taking some reps, (Melifonwu),” Campbell said. “I think those are kind of three of the guys you’re looking at. Certainly, we know Branch can go and play that position if needed — I’m talking about down the road, not today.

“So, we have options. We’re not stressed. We’re just going to keep working through this and we’ll find the guy and the best combination that’s going to help us defensively.”