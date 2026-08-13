Dan Campbell Shares Key Message For Lions Ahead Of Preseason Opener

It’s the day Detroit Lions fans have been waiting for since their 2025 season came to a disappointing end in January. While the preseason opener won’t officially count toward the team’s win-loss record, it does mark the return of football game action.

The Lions will face the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday evening at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, though it’s already been confirmed by the team that it will be a chance for their young players to make a good first impression.

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell Is Already Looking Forward To Thursday’s Game

Naturally, Lions head coach Dan Campbell is already looking forward to seeing how the younger players on the roster competing for a coveted spot will handle the impending challenge ahead.

“Well, I think always with these is, as a coach man, you want to see some of these guys. You’ve been coaching them on technique, fundamentals. The scheme is not as big of an issue right now. I’m not concerned with that, because what we’re giving them, they’ll be able to play fast,” said Campbell. “But man, how do they handle competition? Cincinnati’s going to, I think (Bengals head coach) Zac (Taylor)’s going to play those guys a couple of drives, their starters. So, it’ll be a great look for our guys.”

Campbell continued by expressing his excitement about watching the young players take another step in their development while also seeing some of the veteran players compete to earn their place on the team.

“How do they compete, do they use what they’ve been taught? Just you want to see the development, you’re excited for some of these young guys. And then some of these rookies, young players, to have a chance to see where they’ve grown,” Campbell said. “Do they take what you’re teaching them to the field? And then some of these veteran guys that are playing for a spot, to watch them go out and compete.”

Obviously, preseason football is never going to be perfect, and with most starters not expected to play, fans won’t get the full picture of what their team could be capable of in the coming season.

However, Campbell is looking forward to seeing how the players adjust from practice to game action.

“That’s what’s fun about all this,” Campbell concluded. “But I think just trying to play as clean football as we can. Nothing’s going to be perfect, certainly the first preseason game, but you want to see these guys keep their composure and stay disciplined and use your craft, use what you’ve been taught.”

The Detroit Lions Open The Preseason On Thursday Against The Cincinnati Bengals

The Lions are set to open the preseason portion of their schedule on Thursday against the Bengals at Paycor Stadium, their first of three exhibition games.

During Thursday’s game, first-year quarterback Luke Altmyer is expected to see plenty of action. Additionally, quarterback Josh Dobbs, whom the Lions recently signed following Teddy Bridgewater’s retirement, could take snaps.

Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.