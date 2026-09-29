Dan Campbell Reveals Future Plans for Lions Offensive Line

The Detroit Lions are expecting to get starting center Cade Mays back after the bye week. While that will be a welcome addition, the Lions’ offseason acquisition, Juice Scruggs, has held down the job well.

Head coach Dan Campbell praised the efforts of Scruggs during the absence of Mays on his recent call with 97.1 The Ticket. He also made it clear that the return of Mays does not necessarily mean the end of Scruggs.

“He really fits us,” said Campbell on what Scruggs has meant during this time. “He’s a pro, he’s high energy, he’s the same guy every day, he busts his tail, and he’s getting better.”

Campbell was asked if Scruggs would get a chance to slide into left guard once Mays returns. Campbell emphatically answered, ‘Absolutely.’

Detroit Lions Have More Plans for Juice Scruggs

When the Lions traded for Scruggs, the initial plan was for him to step in as a competitor for the starting left guard spot. However, the injury to Mays pushed him out of the mix.

Scruggs is in his fourth NFL season. He has 2,036 snaps, and only 775 snaps were at center. He started at center in 2024 and has held it down for Mays this year.

However, in 2023, he played 534 snaps at left guard. In 2024, he had 250 snaps at left guard and 126 snaps on the right side. Then, in 2025, he had 261 snaps at left guard and 90 on the right side. Overall, he has 14 starts at left guard and two starts at right guard.

It would be easy for him to slot in when Mays returns. The Lions have not seen anyone step up in the first three weeks, so the spot is up for grabs as well.

Lions Need Help at Left Guard

The Lions have played two different options at left guard in the first three weeks. Christian Mahogany was supposed to hold the spot down. However, he got hurt early in Week 1 and missed Week 2.

So, Ben Bartch played most of the first week and got a start in the second week. Mahogany returned in Week 3 and played the full game. So, Mahogany has two starts, but Bartch has 131 snaps, and Mahogany has 76.

Mahogany has been unreliable when he has played, and Bartch was inactive in Week 3 with an injury. Neither is taking the job.

There is a real chance the Lions would have started Scruggs over both options if Mays were healthy. So, when Mays comes back, it could upgrade two positions.

Mays would be an upgrade over Scruggs at center. Then, Scruggs would replace Mahogany at left guard and improve the spot as well. The Lions have to get through the next two games, and then they have the bye week. After that, we should see their new offensive line.