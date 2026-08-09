Dan Campbell Reveals Lions’ Preseason Plans

The Detroit Lions might play some starters this preseason, but most of them are not going to play in the preseason. Dan Campbell addressed the media in the week leading up to the preseason opener and made it clear that most of the starters are not going to play.

“I really don’t see playing a lot of our guys playing,” announced Campbell. “We’ll play some of our guys that are in these competitions for spots.”

So, if there are any starters playing in the first week of the preseason, it is a clear sign that they are going to be fighting for their job. Campbell did note that the starters will play in the preseason. He expects the second week against the Washington Commanders to be the time for him to get his starters into the mix.

“Questions will be coming next week, when we start getting into the Washington week; that is where I always targeted,” said Campbell. “Alright, this is where we need to play our guys.”

So, the first week will be about the depth names earning a chance, but the second week we will get to see the new look offense and the new additions on defense.

Detroit Lions Will Not Play Starters in Preseason

Campbell noted that there will be an exception for the players who are battling for spots. So, while Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Penei Sewell will not play, there could end up being a few names who become starters in the mix for Week 1 of the preseason

Rookie right tackle Blake Miller might be in the mix to start. He is competing with veteran free agent Larry Borom. While all indications are that the job is Miller’s to lose, the first-round pick still needs to earn it on the field.

All of the players competing for the left guard spot will start as well. Whether it be Christian Mahogany, Juice Scruggs, or even Miles Frazier, all three will play. The only question will be Ben Bartch, who is in the competition but has been working on the side at training camp.

Lions Defensive Battles Will Take Place in Preseason Week 1

On the defensive front, there could be a lot of the edge rushers outside of Aidan Hutchinson in the mix. They signed DJ Wonnum in free agency and drafted Derrick Moore in the second round of the 2026 NFL draft. Both players will have roles, but both should see the field a bit.

They also have Tyler Lacy and Ahmed Hassanein competing for the big edge rusher role. Both should play.

The second cornerback battle and both safety battles will be on display as well. Rock Ya-Sin appears to be the leader for the second spot, but Ennis Rakestraw and even Nick Whiteside should be playing to compete.

At safety, it will be Chuck Clark competing with Thomas Harper, and Avonte Maddox competing with Christian Izien. Izien could get work in the slot as well, competing with Rodger McCreary and rookie Keith Abney. There are plenty of battles to watch on defense.