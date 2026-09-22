Lions’ Dan Campbell Shares Blake Miller News for Week 3 Jets Game

The Detroit Lions entered the Week 2 game against the Buffalo Bills without rookie first-round pick Blake Miller, and his absence put a significant load on the offensive line, which failed to keep the pressure off Jared Goff. Miller’s absence was felt, as the Lions QB endured four sacks by the Bills defense.

The rookie right tackle missed the last game due to a knee injury, following his debut in the season opener against the New Orleans Saints. However, as Dan Campbell’s side takes on the New York Jets next Sunday, there is a chance he might be able to suit up, with the head coach providing the latest update this morning.

“I think there’s a good chance had it been Sunday (last week) he (Blake Miller) would’ve played,” said Campbell on 97.1 The Ticket. “I feel pretty good that he’s trending the right way to be in there (this week).”

Miller played the entire Saints game in the first week but suffered a knee injury, which isn’t serious enough to keep him sidelined long-term. With the franchise’s second game taking place in just four days, the team didn’t risk it with him. But after almost two weeks of recovery, the rookie should be back in the starting lineup as a right tackle, which could be a big boost for the Lions’ offense.

Blake Miller’s Remarkable Durability Offers Hope for Week 3

Blake Miller is a Clemson Tigers alum who was the first-round pick, viewed as a potential long-term replacement for Frank Ragnow in the O-Line. Besides his impressive resume in college football, the 22-year-old caught the franchise’s eye due to his unbelievable durability.

During his college career, he started 54 consecutive games with the Tigers, missing only two practices in his entire career. However, the impressive run ended as soon as he entered the big leagues after he missed the Week 2 game of his rookie NFL career shortly after his debut.

Fortunately for the Lions, his durability could play a role yet again, as he is trending in the right direction to come back against the Jets at Ford Field. His return is not only good news for Jared Goff, but also for Jahmyr Gibbs.

With the Lions missing Miller’s elite ability to clear running lanes, it kept Gibbs quiet during the Bills game, as he failed to score a rushing touchdown. The offense accumulated only 66 rushing yards, falling well short of the 165 rushing yards against the Saints.

Besides the positive update on Blake Miller, Campbell also gave his take on Christian Mahogany.

Christian Mahogany’s Status Remains Up in the Air for Week 3

Christian Mahogany was a primary starter last season. The third-year left guard started against the Saints, but it was cut short early in the first half of the game. He was carted off the field after the non-contact hip injury. The team will reportedly evaluate his injury situation tomorrow.

“The plan is to practice Mahogany tomorrow, so we’ll see where he’s at,” Campbell said today.

In Mahogany’s absence, the veteran Ben Bartch has filled the void at left guard. Should the 25-year-old remain sidelined on Sunday, Bartch will continue to be the starting left guard.