Lions HC Dan Campbell Shares Update on Kerby Joseph’s Injury Progress

The Detroit Lions are officially starting their training camp today in preparation for the 2026 season, but they will be without the All-Pro safety Kerby Joseph as he continues his recovery from a knee injury. As the doubt casts over his availability in Week 1, the Lions head coach Dan Campbell recently gave an update on the progress of his rehabilitation and whether he will be playing.

“Kerby, everything that I told you in the spring still applies to that. We have been working on this; he is running on the ground, we are starting to change his direction, we are not gonna grind this for two or three weeks. I can not give you a true answer,” coach Campbell said during the press conference. “He is working his tail off; he has not really had a vacation. He has been here with our guys busting his tail, so he is putting in the work. He feels pretty good right now, but we got a long way to go. There is still an unknown, but I like where he is at; we like where he is at.”

Based on the update, there is a high possibility that the star safety will not feature in the squad when the Lions take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 1, which will be a big blow. He had been a key starter for the franchise since 2022, becoming an anchor of the Lions’ defense. However, the injury limited his appearances last season.

How Kerby Joseph’s Knee Injury Became a Long-Term Concern

The left knee injury originated almost a year ago during the 2025 training camp. It is reportedly a bone bruise and severe joint wear and tear. At the beginning, it appeared like a normal training camp ache, but it gradually developed into a chronic and structural issue as the 2025 regular season progressed. He showed grit by continuing to play until he couldn’t after Week 6, sidelining him for weeks.

During the small break in the middle of last season, he hoped that the bone bruise and inflammation would be reduced, but when he returned for a brief period during the practice sessions in December, he could not take the physical toll and the immediate flare-up, eventually sidelining him for the rest of the season. Eight months later, he is still working on his way back from the knee issue, and his official current injury status has become a concern for the Lions fans.

Kerby Joseph Lands on the PUP List Ahead of Training Camp

Kerby Joseph continuously shared encouraging updates about his injury progress on social media this offseason. With that, many Lions fans were certainly optimistic about his return in Week 1, but he was, unfortunately, put on the PUP list recently before coach Campbell’s latest update.

With that, he is still part of the Lions’ 90-man squad heading into training camp. However, he will refrain from participating in any practice sessions or drills with the squad. Following the training camp, the possibility of his availability will eventually come down to late August when the 53-man roster cuts will take place.

Depending on his progress in the next few weeks, Campbell will have to decide whether to add him to the active roster or place him on the Injured Reserve (IR) list.