Dan Campbell Reveals Why Detroit Lions Signed Cade Mays

The Detroit Lions think that they found a gem in free agency this offseason. Head coach Dan Campbell thinks that their center, Cade Mays, is a perfect fit for the team, and he loves what he is seeing from the new addition, even if it is just OTAs.

The Lions are looking to replace Frank Ragnow, who retired after the 2024 season. The team tried to slide Graham Glasgow over to center last year, but that was more of a stopgap than a true replacement. Adding Mays gives Campbell the feeling that they have a true replacement now.

Campbell is not the type to hype someone up without it being warranted, and he is known for being blunt and honest with his assessments, so you can take his praise at face value. The Lions feel they have an ideal fit, and they found a player who will help completely rebuild their offensive line.

The Detroit Lions are High on Free Agent Center Cade Mays

Mays flew a little bit under the radar in free agency. He only has 27 career starts, and 20 of them are at center. Mays did not play center in college and did not play the position until 2024, either. He spent 33 snaps at right guard during his rookie year, and then played 362 at left guard and 71 on the right side the following season.

They threw him into center in 2024, and he got eight starts and 495 total snaps. Even in 2025, he was viewed as depth and did not come in until Week 2. He started 12 games and played 793 snaps at center, highlighting what he could bring to the Lions. With that in mind, he signed for an average annual value of $8.3M in free agency, which makes him the ninth-highest-paid veteran.

He is a bit inexperienced, but the Lions love his fit because of his demeanor. Mays plays with a chip on his shoulder and should fit into the culture well.

Mays can Help Rebuild Lions Offensive Line

The Lions have been going through an offensive line rebuild over the past two years and are hoping that Mays can be one of the final pieces to push the unit back to their best days.

In 2024, the unit had Graham Glasgow, Kevin Zeitler, Taylor Decker, and Ragnow. Ragnow is retired, and the other three are at an age where they are all currently free agents. Most teams do not view them as starters.

The Lions drafted Christian Mahogany to start at left guard in 2024. In 2025, they drafted Tate Ratledge, who will start at right guard for the second straight year. This year, it was Blake Miller in the first round of the 2026 NFL draft and Mays in free agency. Miller will push Sewell over to left tackle and give them two young tackles, and with two young guards, Mays is the piece that keeps them together.

He is the veteran of the group, but is just 27 years old and has two years of starting experience. This speaks to how far this group has shifted towards youth.