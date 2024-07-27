Lions HC Makes Statement on WR Jameson Williams After Unfortunate Mishap

Jameson Williams showed off his strong hands at the first week of Detroit Lions training camp, but his stomach wasn’t quite so strong.

The third-year wide receiver turned heads with good performances as the team opened training camp, but also struggled with an apparent illness as he vomited several times at the team’s early morning practice on July 25.

But after Williams struggled through a start to his career filled with setbacks, a bit of sickness didn’t bother head coach Dan Campbell.

Dan Campbell: ‘He Can Throw Up All He Wants’

One of the times Williams threw up at camp came after he split two defenders and reeled in a touchdown catch. As Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reported, Williams then jumped over a barrier in celebration and vomited “four or five times” when he returned to the field.

The wide receiver got a visit from the team’s medical staff, but was cleared to return to practice and continued to stand out, Meinke reported.

After the practice, Campbell offered a tongue-in-cheek response to the practice mishap.

“As long as he keeps making those plays, he can throw up all he wants,” Campbell said.

Jameson Williams Earns Good Reviews

Williams is entering an important season after dealing with setbacks in his first two years in the NFL. He spent most of his rookie season rehabbing a torn ACL and returned to the field in a light role, making one catch on the season for a 41-yard touchdown.

The speedy former Alabama receiver then missed the first four games of his second season after being hit with an NFL suspension for gambling. Williams had a slow start in returning, but came on late in the season.

Williams made 11 catches for 159 yards over his final three games of the 2023 season and continued to shine in the playoffs. He made two catches for 25 yards and a touchdown in the NFC Championship game, adding a 42-yard rushing touchdown.

Williams has gotten off to a fast start at training camp, earning some praise from Jared Goff. The Lions quarterback said Williams can add a strong dimension to Detroit’s offense this season.