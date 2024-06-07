“The best way I can explain it is everything is moving together as one. Speed to power, my whole body feels like one, all together,” Onwuzurike said.

Insider Predicted Tough Road for Levi Onwuzurike

The outlook was not always so clear for Onwuzurike. As the team prepared to start practices in the spring, Christian Booher of SI.com’s All Lions predicted that the defensive lineman could end up being released as a cap casualty.

“Onwuzurike has had an underwhelming start to his career after being a 2021 second-round pick,” Booher wrote. “A decision to part ways with the Washington product this offseason would generate just under $1.8 million in cap savings.

“Onwuzurike still has potential to be an impact player for the Lions, so he may be a tough player to move on from. However, he was a healthy scratch at points and played in just 10 regular season games.”

SB Nation’s John Whiticar also predicted that sixth-round draft pick Mekhi Wingo could end up pushing Onwuzurike off the roster.

“The drafting of Wingo, meanwhile, makes Onwuzurike expendable, and it might be the final straw for the former second rounder,” Whiticar wrote.