Dan Campbell Hypes Three-Man Lions Cornerback Battle After Terrion Arnold’s Exit

The former Detroit Lions star Terrion Arnold’s waiver not only left a void in the cornerback room but also heated the race to lock the CB2 spot for next season. With training camp underway, the fight to take Arnold’s vacant position has only gotten ‘interesting’, per the head coach Dan Campbell.

The 50-year-old spoke with the media this morning, where the spotlight shifted to the highly talked-about cornerback 2 position. Coach Campbell stated that the vacant position could become a three-way competition before the regular season begins.

“Rock is making plays; we’ve been with Rock, we know what he is about, we know the way he competes,” Campbell said. “We’ve got high hopes for Rakestraw too. You see flashes with him. There is some good staff, just the same thing. Inconsistency with him a little bit, but then I would say those are less and less every day, which is good news. Whiteside has made plays every day, special teams and on defense every day. There has not been a day yet. We have got four practices where he has not made plays. This (CB2 battle) is about to get interesting; it is gonna be really interesting.”

Why Rock Ya-Sin Enters Camp as the CB2 Favorite

While it looks like a fierce three-way battle, the veteran Rock Ya-Sin could be the frontrunner, considering he stepped in to replace Terrion Arnold last season when the latter was sidelined. The 30-year-old started 6 games, logging 47 combined tackles and a career-best 2 QB hits despite the limited opportunities.

Across his 6 starts, the opposing QBs managed to successfully complete only 51.9 percent of passes, while targeting his coverage area, as he allowed just one touchdown. The seven-season veteran re-signed this year, now aiming to make big contributions following the departure of last season’s guaranteed starter, Terrion Arnold at CB2.

On the other hand, the 2024 second-round pick Ennis Rakestraw stands out with all his physical tools, as his strength lies in quick feet and impressive ability to change direction. Despite his height of 5’11”, he is highly physical, playing primarily as an outside cornerback in collegiate football. He missed the entire 2025 season due to a shoulder injury but featured in 8 games in 2024. However, he struggles with consistency, as coach Campbell mentioned.

As for Nick Whiteside, he has been a standout in the first week of training camp, repeatedly forcing turnovers and going toe-to-toe with the first-team wide receivers. The 26-year-old has a real chance to be a wild card in the battle for the CB2 role.

While the CB2 spot seemingly has a three-way competition, the Lions’ CB1 role is set for the next season.

D.J. Reed Set to Lead Lions Secondary as CB1 in 2026

The veteran D.J. Reed is expected to have the CB1 role in the 2026 season. The 29-year-old, who arrived in Detroit last season after signing a lucrative $48 million contract, became an immediate starter before a hamstring injury disrupted his debut campaign with the Honolulu Blues.

The injury occurred in Week 4 against the Cleveland Browns, forcing him to miss six games. But he came back in Week 11 and played the rest of the season successfully. Starting all 11 games, he managed 46 tackles and 2 interceptions. Going into the next season, Dan Campbell would hope to see him better those numbers while staying healthy start to finish.