Lions HC Dan Campbell Breaks Silence on Two Vacant Roster Spots

The countdown is almost over as the NFL kicks off the new season this Wednesday, and the Detroit Lions are set to open their campaign against the New Orleans Saints on September 13. With just six days left before the season opener, Dan Campbell has a roster puzzle to solve because the team currently consists of 51 players instead of 53.

While the franchise announced a 53-man squad on the deadline day, which was August 30, they eventually cut the backup center Seth McLaighlin and RB Jabari Small, leaving two more slots to fill. As no announcement has been made yet, coach Campbell was asked what the team intended to do with two available roster openings during the press conference this morning.

“We have a pretty good idea right now. Our eyes are always open,” Campbell said. “We are always gonna be about competition, but I think we have got a pretty good idea of what we want to do going into this game. You never know; things can fluctuate. I think we have a pretty good idea of what we want to do”

While the Lions have a 51-man squad right now, they have several players in the practice squad who turned heads during the preseason games, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see them elevated to the active roster.

Lions Could Turn To The Practice Squad For Much-Needed Depth

The Lions have an injury setback at the center. Cade Mays, who arrived in Detroit in the offseason, was expected to be the starter at the position, but he is now ruled out due to a wrist injury and is set to miss the initial part of the season. Therefore, Seth McLaighlin emerged as a potential option initially, but his departure was surprising.

The new addition to the roster from the Houston Texans, Juice Scruggs, could be a possible option at center in Week 1. The Lions could also go for a new center in the trade market, giving Campbell the required insurance at the position.

Jabari Small was let go, but the Lions already have a lot of RB depth this season, with three additional options behind Jahmyr Gibbs. Elevating a practice squad member to the thin wide receiver or cornerback room could give Dan Campbell more options.

With only four wide receivers, including two starters, adding a receiver could be a priority. From the practice squad, the obvious choice could be Tom Kennedy, who has been in Detroit since 2019. And Nick Whiteside could be a frontrunner in the cornerback room, given his impressive form during training camp and preseason.

After Jabari Small’s waiver, the backup competition is set to be interesting moving forward.

Dan Campbell Provides Some Clarity On Lions’ RB2 Competition

While Jahmyr Gibbs is the RB1, the team’s biggest question mark lies at RB2 after the injury to the primary backup, Isiah Pacheco, who is on the IR list, leaving Campbell with two options: Jacob Saylors and Sione Vaki.

On that note, the head coach talked about the RB2 position this morning.

“To me it’s by committee; I see Vaki getting some reps too now,” Campbell said.

Saylors had game reps during the recent preseason, where he stood out. Given his recent performances, he could be in the squad behind Gibbs in Week 1.