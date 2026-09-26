Dan Campbell Makes Feelings Clear on Lions Young Star

The Detroit Lions defense has been a problem this season, but head coach Dan Campbell has made it clear that former first-round pick Tyleik Williams is not the problem. Campbell noted that he does not want to say too much about Williams and let the praise get to his head. However, the sentiment was clear that the Lions coach likes what he is seeing.

“I don’t want to give sugar to Tyleik, because it will rot his teeth out,” joked Campbell. “Yes, he has done a really good job right now, and I am going to leave it at that. I like where he’s at.”

Campbell seems to think that too much praise will make the second-year player forget the work he has done. Still, so far the progression has been noticed, even if the team is not playing better.

Detroit Lions Head Coach Praises Tyleik Williams

The Lions took Williams in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, but it did not look like he fit into his role as a rookie. He got lost in the rotation at times and did not produce much. However, Williams made an effort to lose significant weight this offseason as he looks to take a step forward.

So far, it has paid off.

Williams played 40% of the team’s defensive snaps as a rookie. Right now, he is playing 50%. His 47 snaps and a 63% snap rate in Week 2 were a career-high in snaps and the second-highest snap rate of his career. So, he is already showing he can stay on the field more.

One big difference is that he is also playing in the A-gap more. Williams has 37 snaps in the A-gap this season, per PFF. Last year, he had four. D.J. Reader typically filled that role, so Williams was asked to fill other assignments.

While PFF grades are not everything, his play has shown a massive improvement in his grades. He had a 62.1 grade as a rookie, and is up to 81.3 through two games. That comes with an increase in run defense grade from 53.8 to 76. Even his pass rush grade is up from 68.3 to 76.6. He looks like a much improved player.

Lions Front is Getting the Job Done

The Lions’ improved front is clearly not the issue in Detroit. Aidan Hutchinson is having a typical year for his ability. Alim McNeill looks healthy and is playing strong football. With Williams taking a step in year two, three of the top four linemen on the Lions are having solid years.

It is fair to note that the Lions are hardly getting any production from Hutchinson on the edge. D.J. Wonnum has been a dud of a signing.

However, the issue lies in the secondary. They have shuffled at safety and have not nailed down a starting slot. With issues at cornerback that appear to be unaddressed, it might not matter how much better Williams is playing this season.