Dan Campbell Drops Telling Update on Lions First-Round Pick Blake Miller

After a disappointing last-place finish in 2025, the Detroit Lions‘ roster upgrade heading to the new season was non-negotiable. Dan Campbell took a major step in bolstering the offense by selecting the Clemson Tigers’ offensive tackle, Blake Miller, from the 2026 NFL Draft.

By the end of his four collegiate seasons with the Tigers, he had built a reputation that made him a first-round draft pick. With 54 college games under his belt, the 22-year-old is a top prospect for coach Campbell, actively participating in the recent OTAs. During a recent Lions press conference, the head coach provided an update on his current status and the progress he has made during the OTAs.

“He wants to do it right, he tries to do what we ask him to do, what he is coached to do,” Campbell said. “It is early. There are things he learns every day. He is learning every day. He is learning, and as long as he continues to grow and take these small steps every day, he will be fine.”

Blake Miller Has Competition at Right Tackle With Larry Borom

At Clemson, Blake Miller played primarily as a right tackle, so he is expected to take that role when he suits up for the Lions. With an impressive 96.5 percent of collegiate snaps at the right tackle, he is experienced and proficient at that position.

While his college record was impressive, the NFL demands a different level, and the rookie first-round pick is far from being a guaranteed starter. He is expected to compete for his position against seasoned offensive tackle Larry Borom, who joined the Lions in free agency and has been a professional for five years, having suited up for the Chicago Bears and the Miami Dolphins.

Borom recently had first-team reps with Miller during the early phase of the Lions’ OTAs this offseason. The 27-year-old certainly gives Campbell a safety net for the right tackle position without putting extra pressure on the rookie.

Campbell and the offensive coordinator, Drew Petzing, are making Miller work his way up in the depth chart through the second-team reps early on. Given that he is a first-round pick and Borom hasn’t been a regular starter throughout his career (38 starts from 63 games), the Clemson alumnus is likely to be a frontrunner in this race.

Why the Lions Prioritized Picking Blake Miller from the NFL Draft

After the departure of the veteran offensive tackle Taylor Decker, the four-time Pro Bowler Penei Sewell is scheduled to move from right to left tackle. Hence, the Honolulu Blues were in dire need of a talented OT on the right side.

Miller was on the radar of the Lions because he played as a right tackle and started 54 consecutive games at Clemson, showing what kind of reliability he could bring to the table.

Moreover, the rookie’s physical traits made him a top pick for the Lions. Weighing 317 pounds and standing at 6 feet and 6 inches, he has the ideal frame for an NFL offensive tackle, combined with his physical toughness and speed that can keep the edge rushers at bay.