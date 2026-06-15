Dan Campbell Shares Unfiltered View Of Lions 2026 First Round Pick Blake Miller

The Detroit Lions entered the 2026 NFL Draft with the right to select with the 17th overall pick in the opening round, and despite some speculation that general manager Brad Holmes could try and trade up for a higher selection, they ultimately stood pat.

With the 17th overall pick, the Lions selected Clemson offensive tackle Blake Miller, whom they hope will become a major part of the offensive line that largely struggled as part of the 2025 season, resulting in Detroit missing the NFL postseason for the first time since 2023.

Not only do the Lions have multiple new faces on offense heading into this season, but they’ll also be led by new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, who was officially named John Morton’s successor. And so far, based on what head coach Dan Campbell has seen from Miller, he’s going to be making a positive impact.

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell Likes What He Sees From 2026 First Round Pick Blake Miller

After the Lions wrapped up OTAs at their training facility in Allen Park, head coach Dan Campbell shared his unfiltered first impressions of what Miller has done so far.

“Well, there again, he wants to do it right,” he said. “He tries to do what you ask him to do, what he’s coached to do. It’s just, it’s early. There’s things he learns every day. Look, even for not being a physical aspect to this with pads, that D-line doesn’t cut him really any slack either. Whoever lines up over him is trying to (make things difficult).”

Campbell noted that both Penei Sewell and Aidan Hutchinson both went through a learning curve upon their entrance into the NFL, and it won’t be any different as Miller begins his career.

“That’s kind of part of it. So, Sewell went through it a little bit, Hutch went through it a little bit. They just kind of all want their (successful reps). Not in a bad way. So, he’s learning. As long as he continues to grow and just take these small steps every day, he’ll be fine,” Campbell said.