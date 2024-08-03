Lions HC Sends Three-Word Warning to Struggling Wide Receiver

The Detroit Lions have an opening in their wide receiving corps after the departure of Josh Reynolds, but one veteran is falling behind in the competition to fill it.

The team landed receiver and Detroit native Donovan Peoples-Jones in a trade last season but he had a limited impact, making just five catches for a total of 58 yards in eight games, including one start.

Peoples-Jones has run into some struggles in training camp, with Jeff Risdon of USA Today’s Lions Wire reporting that he “isn’t consistently getting open or stressing the defense” the way the team had hoped. This week, Lions head coach Dan Campbell delivered a somewhat direct warning to Peoples-Jones, saying “I expect more” from the veteran.

Donovan Peoples-Jones Losing Ground in WR Battle

Campbell noted that several receivers had the chance to compete for the targets that went to Reynolds, last year’s No. 2 wide receiver behind Amon-Ra St. Brown. He noted that Peoples-Jones has been putting in the effort in training camp, but just hasn’t shown enough results.

“It was to come in here and compete for that third, fourth receiver, that’s what it was,” Campbell said of the expectations on Peoples-Jones when he joined the team, via Lions Wire. “We’re looking for – so much of it is, ‘Alright, who’s going to fill in for Josh Reynolds? Who’s going to take that? Is it by committee or is there a guy that can – is going to step up and kind of become that for us?’

Donovan Peoples-Jones interview at training camp: man of few words sees 'great things' for Lions offense pic.twitter.com/Bmv6KvphFw — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) August 2, 2024

And so that’s kind of what we were looking for. He’s a guy I expect more out of too, and he knows that. Now, he’s working, he works at it, man, he wants it, but we just need him to take another step here.”

Peoples-Jones has proven to be a reliable NFL target in the paast, making 61 catches for 839 yards and 3 touchdowns with the Cleveland Browns in 2022.

Jameson Williams Rising in Detroit

The Lions may already have Reynolds’ No. 2 spot filled. Jameson Williams, who missed the majority of his rookie season and was suspended four games to start the 2023 season, has made a strong showing in training camp and earned some praise from offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.

“We started feeling it towards the end of last year and he’s taken that to another level in the springtime and so far here in training camp,” Johnson said, via the team’s website. “He prides himself on bringing some juice to the offense and we certainly feel it out there both in the passing game, making explosive plays, but he also wants to be a dynamic blocker as well, which we really value.”

After a slow start to his 2023 season, Williams flashed his speed and big play ability down the final stretch. The former Alabama wide receiver made 11 catches for 159 yards over his final three games of the season, then became a big performer during the team’s postseason run. In the NFC Championships game, Williams made two catches for 25 yards and a touchdown and added a 42-yard rushing touchdown.