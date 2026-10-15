Dan Miller’s Message For Lions Fans After Personal Tragedy

Late last week, Detroit Lions radio commentator Dan Miller experienced an unimaginable tragedy when his wife Cynthia succumbed to cancer at only 63 years of age.

Understandably, Miller was not in the broadcast booth at State Farm Stadium during Detroit’s 45-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals; the game ball was awarded to Miller from afar by head coach Dan Campbell.

Miller has since come forward with a message of thanks for Lions fans everywhere who had been sending him and their family well wishes following the loss of Cynthia.

Detroit Lions Commentator Dan Miller Sends Message Of Thanks To Fans

Miller called into FOX 2’s “The Sports Office” and had a message of gratitude for Lions fans who had been sending him and the rest of the family their well wishes following the loss of Cynthia.

“I can’t express enough how much it has meant to me and my family, and how healing it has been to me and my family as we work our way through this,” Miller said.

Miller also explained that Cynthia had been experiencing a rare and, sadly, incurable form of cancer.

“It’s a terminal disease, it’s incurable, and you’re basically just trying to buy time,” Miller said. “We did buy some time. We were blessed to buy some time. But we knew we were going to lose her at some point, and we did. It’s a very rare form of cancer. It’s not one that a lot of people are familiar with, and it’s not one that a lot of people get. But it is one that we need to find some way to attack and find some better treatments for so that when people get it, they have a chance to extend life as long as possible.”

Dan Miller Is Truly Appreciative Of The Outpouring Of Love His Family Is Receiving

While Miller and his family are going through an unimaginable time right now, they can take some comfort in the fact that they’re being embraced by Lions fans as a whole, and being kept in their thoughts and prayers.

“To see people respond like that has meant the world to us. And, honestly, not just the donations, but everybody that has reached out, everybody that has sent condolences, everybody that has sent—just saying they’re thinking about us, it means the world,” Miller said. “I’ve honestly tried to sit down and craft something on social media and I could never find the words. I could never find the appropriate tone. I could never find enough to cover my wife, our loss, her battle, the kindness of people, and just how it all meets at some point to the point where we’re at in our lives, and just how important they’ve been helping us get through these couple of days.

“Look, I’m well acquainted with One Pride and Lions fans, and I’m well acquainted with sports fans in Detroit. But when you’re in the vortex of something that we’ve been in here, and you feel their kindness and it’s right there aimed at you and your family, words can’t express how much it means.”