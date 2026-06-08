Darius Slay’s Retirement Party Features Special Detroit Lions Reunion

The Detroit Lions legend Darius Slay closed the curtain of his illustrious 13-season NFL career earlier this year at the age of 35. The six-time Pro Bowler celebrated the remarkable journey of over a decade through a retirement party on June 6, which brought together several of his former teammates and coaches, including those from the Detroit Lions, where he spent the initial seven seasons of his NFL career.

The former Detroit Lions head coach, Jim Caldwell, who worked with the franchise from 2014 to 2017, and the former Lions safety, Glover Quin, who suited up for the team from 2013 to 2018, were among the attendees at the retirement party.

The retirement party was held at Brunswick High School in his hometown of Brunswick, Georgia. Slay turned the retirement party into a community celebration, hosting a large gathering in his hometown to thank people for their support throughout his football journey. The celebration included car shows, live games, and free food for the guests.

The former cornerback hung up his boots while still being healthy because he wanted to focus on the family after spending over a decade grinding on the gridiron, including with Jim Caldwell and Glover Quin during his time with the Honolulu Blue.

Both Darius Slay and Glover Quin Were Coached by Jim Caldwell at the Lions

Darius Slay joined the Lions in 2013 as a second-round pick. After serving as the offensive coordinator at the Baltimore Ravens, Jim Caldwell was hired as the head coach of the Lions in 2014, the year the cornerback started playing under him.

With Caldwell in charge, Slay became a starting cornerback of the defense from his sophomore year and the former HC’s first year in charge. Under the supervision of Caldwell, the CB showed significant growth, winning his first Pro Bowl honor in 2017, which was the final year of his coaching at the Lions.

On the other hand, Glover Quin, who joined the franchise in 2013, shared the same locker room as Slay’s rookie season. They were part of the same defensive unit together while being coached by Caldwell until 2017. After the former head coach parted ways with Detroit, Darius Slay stayed in Detroit until 2019 before leaving for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Darius Slay Won the Super Bowl With the Philadelphia Eagles

After three consecutive Pro Bowl selections from 2017 to 2019, Darius Slay was on the radar of several top teams in the NFL, with the Philadelphia Eagles eventually signing the seasoned cornerback in 2020, ending his impressive seven-year career at the Lions.

With the Pro-Bowler leading the defense, the Lions went to the playoffs twice (2014 and 2016), but the Super Bowl glory remained out of reach. However, it changed once he joined the Eagles.

Slay was part of the Eagles’ Super Bowl-winning squad in the 2024 campaign. While he left the organization after winning the championship, he spent the final year of his NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers before announcing his retirement. In addition to his stint at the Lions, he earned three Pro-Bowl honors in three consecutive years at the Eagles (2021-2023).