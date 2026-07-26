Lions’ David Montgomery Trade Projected to Open Door for a ‘Player to Watch’ in 2026

David Montgomery’s offseason trade to the Houston Texans had the Lions fans scratching their heads, but there was certainly a clear thought behind the decision. Even though he was a backup behind Jahmyr Gibbs, his starter-worthy $9.12 million annual salary became a headache in the Lions’ cap space. With his departure, Brad Holmes made room for a younger and two-time Super Bowl-winning running back, Isiah Pacheco, who is projected to be a player to watch by ESPN this year.

“He (Isiah Pacheco) was brought in to replace veteran running back David Montgomery, who was traded to the Houston Texans in the offseason,” noted ESPN’s Eric Woodyard. “The Lions are banking on him to complement Gibbs’ explosiveness with his rugged running style, which will be something to watch.”

Montgomery spent three years in Detroit, and he even recently admitted that he thought of retiring with the Lions. However, he did not start a game last season due to the brilliance of Gibbs as a starter, which was why he logged only 716 rushing yards as a backup. Moreover, he is 29, whereas Pacheco is 27 and came at a much lower price from free agency, signing a $1.81 million deal for a year.

Injuries hit the former Kansas City Chiefs star in the past two seasons, but he could be a player to watch with his new team.

Isiah Pacheco Aims to Bounce Back With His New Team After Injury Setbacks

Two leg injuries derailed Isiah Pacheco’s momentum in 2024 and 2025. However, he logged 830 rushing yards in his rookie year and 935 yards in his sophomore year, which shows the impact he could have in the Lions’ running back room if he stays healthy. When the Chiefs won back-to-back Super Bowls (LVII and LVIII), Pacheco was a key starter for Andy Reid.

Dan Campbell’s system requires a running back who can go toe-to-toe with the defenders until the fourth quarter, which matches Pacheco’s game. He possesses high-kicking intensity and an aggressive running style similar to Montgomery.

Besides his talent, the 27-year-old brings a championship mindset to the squad. As a two-time Super Bowl winner, he can handle the late-season pressure at the Lions. While Campbell’s squad is very talented, Pacheco’s ability to thrive under playoff pressure can prove to be a valuable addition to the backfield.

The hopes are high, but he still has to prove his worth as a backup behind Gibbs.

Isaiah Pacheco Could Face Competition for Lions’ RB2 Role

While Gibbs remains the starter RB for the Lions and Pacheco is anticipated to be the RB2, he could still face competition for his backup position. Entering his third year with the Honolulu Blues, Sione Vaki is slowly climbing in the depth chart, receiving praise from the RB coach, Tashard Choice, during the OTAs last month.

“One (Sione Vaki) of the best in the league on special teams. This offseason, you can see the development. You can see the work ethic,” said Choice about the 24-year-old.

If Pacheco brings back the level he showed before getting injured, his spot as the RB2 should remain safe. However, if he struggles, Sione Vaki could be in line for an opportunity.