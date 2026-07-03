Lions’ Biggest Concern Just Got Called Out

The Detroit Lions are currently the favorite to win the NFC North. A lot of that comes down to the offensive star power and a favorable schedule. However, the defense is starting to become enough of a concern that it could cost them when the season plays out.

Matt Verderame of Sports Illustrated highlighted one reason for every team to mope before the 2026 season. He made it clear that the defense was the unit with legitimate concerns.

“Defensive backs Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph are coming off Achilles and knee injuries, respectively, and the pass rush still has plenty of question marks outside of Aidan Hutchinson,” wrote Verderame.

With questions up and down the unit, there is a serious question as to how much the group will hold the Lions back.

The Detroit Lions Defense is Being Put Under the Microscope

The biggest questions stem from the secondary. As Verderame mentions, both safeties Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph are coming back from injuries.

Branch suffered his Achilles injury in December of last season. This can be an injury that takes up to 12 months to recover from, so he could end up missing a good portion of the season. Dan Campbell set a broad timeline for him to return, which hinted he is not close.

Meanwhile, Campbell was even more ominous about Joseph. Joseph has knee issues that are a bit unknown and could have a lasting impact. So, the Lions have been clear that they do not have any clue when he will return.

Of course, in the cornerback room, the Lions just lost first-round pick Terrion Arnold. Arnold was expected to be a key contributor. D.J. Reed will start opposite him, but he is coming off an 11-start season, his lowest since 2020.

In the slot, they are expecting Roger McCreary to take on the job. However, they drafted Keith Abney to compete with him. Detroit might also have to push McCreary outside due to the loss of Arnold.

So, the Lions have three spots where expected starters are unlikely to be there, and four spots that are still up in the air.

Lions are Leaning on a Rebuilt Front Seven

The front seven is going to have to carry the group. The linebacker room lost Alex Anzalone, but they lean on Jack Campbell as their leader anyway. Between Malcolm Rodriguez and rookie Jimmy Rolder, they could make up for that loss.

Aidan Hutchinson is going to be healthy, which is massive for the Lions. They also added more depth than usual across from him. D.J. Wonnum, Payton Turner, and Derrick Moore give them a deep room, but none of them are proven enough to say that they are upgraded.

Lastly, Alim McNeil is looking to bounce back from a down year. Tyleik Williams is looking to take a step forward after his rookie year, and Levi Onwuzurike is looking to take a step on the field after missing last season.

There is more potential in this group than in the secondary. However, it is clear which unit will have the questions this season.