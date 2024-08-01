Lions Lose Veteran Defensive Lineman to Season-Ending Injury

The Detroit Lions suffered a significant setback on defense, losing lineman John Cominsky to what appears to be a season-ending injury.

Cominsky was carted off the field at practice on July 30 after suffering a knee injury, and head coach Dan Campbell said later that he would be out for a “long time.” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Cominsky will likely be lost for the entire regular season, with a chance that he could play again if Detroit reaches the playoffs.

“Lions veteran DE John Cominsky tore his MCL at practice today and now is expected to be out indefinitely, per sources,” Schefter wrote in a post on X. “Cominsky could be ‘possibly back for the playoffs’ should the Lions advance that far.”

Lions veteran DE John Cominsky tore his MCL at practice today and now is expected to be out indefinitely, per sources. Cominsky could be “possibly back for the playoffs” should the Lions advance that far. pic.twitter.com/2IK2ujc4Et — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 30, 2024

Dan Campbell Addresses Training Camp Injuries

Cominsky started 11 games last season, finishing with two sacks and 36 total tackles. He is entering the final season of a two-year contract and was expected to return to a significant role in the team’s defensive line rotation in the coming season.

After the setback, Campbell said he “hates” to see the injury but is confident that Cominsky will do everything he can to return.

“He’s been a part of us going on three years now man,” Campbell said. “He’s just a steady piece that does things right, works his tail off so I hate it. But I also know he’s gonna get it done and he’ll do everything he can to get back and be ready.”

While the Lions would not get the defensive lineman back until the postseason, if at all, Cambell remained optimistic.

“We’re optimistic,” Campbell said. “Look, if anybody can do it, if anybody can come back and be ready to go late in the season, we know Cominsky will do everything he can to get back so that’s tentatively kind of what we’re thinking.”

The Lions also lost offensive guard Netane Muti to a knee injury expected to keep him out for a long stretch.

“We lost Commish,” Campbell said. “He’s gonna be down for a long time here. And Muti as well, a guard. So both of them have injuries that are going to knock them out for a while and both will need surgeries and I hate that for both players. Both of them were having good camps.”

Lions May Need to Find Replacements

The Lions may need to look to free agency to fill the hole left by Cominsky’s injury. Vito Chirco of SI.com suggested the Lions could look to UFL standout Breeland Speaks, who earned the league’s Defensive Player of the Year award after racking up 9.5 sacks in 10 regular season games.

Chirco wrote that Speaks “might just be the most natural fit to replace Cominsky” and has enough NFL experience to join the team’s rotation.