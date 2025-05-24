Lions Urged to Add Former $21 Million Bears Starter Before Season

The Detroit Lions will have a stronger defensive line in 2025 with superstar pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson back in the lineup, but there are still questions about whether they have done enough this offseason to improve at defensive end.

Could those questions lead them to sign a former Chicago Bears starter if they linger?

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton recently pitched one additional free-agent move for every NFL team to make before the start of the 2025 season and linked the Lions to veteran defensive end DeMarcus Walker, who spent the past two seasons starting in Chicago.

The Lions have a connection to Walker after hosting him for a free-agent visit before the 2025 NFL draft in early April. Now, Moton is urging them to follow through and sign him to their roster to alleviate concerns about who will play opposite Hutchinson.

“The Lions cut Za’Darius Smith,” Moton wrote on May 24. “Marcus Davenport has missed 28 games over the previous two terms. Walker would be a more reliable starter and rotational pass-rusher opposite Aidan Hutchinson, who’s working his way back from a fractured tibia and fibula.”

DeMarcus Walker Offers Inside-Out Versatility for DL

Walker is an intriguing fit for the Lions, and not only as an experienced edge rusher.

In eight NFL seasons, Walker has played in 100 games, getting his longest run as a starter over the past two seasons with the Bears. He signed a three-year, $21 million contract with the Bears in 2023 free agency and went on to start 29 games for them at defensive end, recording 77 tackles, seven sacks, 16 tackles for loss and 32 QB hits.

During his time in Chicago, the Bears also experimented with Walker’s alignment. They primarily played him in the defensive end role, but they occasionally kicked him inside to play at one of the tackle spots, more commonly as their three-technique tackle — a role that the Bears struggled to consistently fill under former head coach Matt Eberflus.

Now, the Bears did cut Walker with one year left on his contract earlier this offseason, but general manager Ryan Poles indicated at the 2025 NFL Combine that their decision had more to do with money and scheme fit. If the Lions feel he fits better within their scheme, they could easily roll the dice on the 30-year-old without paying too much.

Aidan Hutchinson is ‘Fully Cleared’ Again for Lions

Fortunately, as the Lions navigate personnel options at defensive end, they can take comfort in knowing that their biggest star — Hutchinson — is ready to roll in 2025.

On Thursday, Hutchinson confirmed that doctors have “fully cleared” him to return to football activities with the Lions and that he does not have limitations moving forward. While the Lions expected he would return to full strength for them in 2025, getting him back in time for the most intensive portion of their offseason program is excellent.

The Lions will now have the benefit of Hutchinson’s presence in spring workouts to aid them as they evaluate whether they have the right personnel opposite him. Davenport is currently the most likely pass-rushing partner for him off the edge, but Josh Paschal and sixth-round rookie Ahmed Hassanein are also vying for spots in the rotation.

While Lions may discover they still need more reinforcements, Hutchinson’s clean bill of health will help them better understand the capabilities of their unit as it stands now.