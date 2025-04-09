Lions Pursuing Former Highly-Touted, Rival Edge Rusher: Report

The Detroit Lions are likely to bolster their pass rush during the 2025 NFL Draft. But the team could also do that with a free agent acquisition before the draft, and it appears the Lions have veteran DeMarcus Walker in mind.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Wednesday that the Lions met with Walker during the first week of April to potentially sign him in free agency.

“[The Lions] looking into veteran pass rush help pre-draft,” tweeted Fowler.

The ESPN insider reported Walker’s meeting with Detroit after his colleague, Peter Schrager, reported Walker was meeting with the New York Giants on Wednesday.

Walker was a highly-regarded prospect in the 2017 NFL Draft. The Denver Broncos selected him at No. 51 overall in the second round.

During his eight-year NFL career, Walker has played for the Broncos, Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans and Chicago Bears. Walker started the past two seasons for Detroit’s rival, the Bears, in the NFC North.

Lions Meet With Edge Rusher DeMarcus Walker

Thanks in large part to injuries to Aidan Hutchinson and Marcus Davenport, the Lions continued to struggle recording sacks last season.

During the regular season, the Lions finished 2024 with 37 sacks, which was tied for 23rd in the league.

Hutchinson will be back in 2025. But adding to the position with another potential starter or depth is a remaining goal for the Lions this offseason.

Walker didn’t live up to his hype as a second-round pick with Denver. In four seasons with the Broncos, he posted just 10.5 sacks with 10 tackles for loss and 16 quarterback hits.

But Walker has turned into a valuable contributor in more recent years. The veteran broke out with seven sacks and 10 tackles for loss in 2022 with the Titans.

The past two years, he posted 3.5 sacks and 16 quarterback hits with the Bears.

Walker should be an attractive option for Detroit from a health standpoint. The veteran hasn’t missed a game since the 2021 season. Last year, Walker played a career high 739 defensive snaps.

The Lions should love that given how many injuries the team dealt with at edge rusher last season.

The 30-year-old won’t move the needle enough to change Detroit’s draft strategy. The Lions likely don’t want that anyway because an edge rusher who demands a starting job could block a first-round edge rusher from earning playing time immediately.

But Walker could give the Lions flexibility as a veteran with the potential to start or come off the bench in a reserve role.

Lions Offseason Moves, Losses at Edge Rusher

Like Hutchinson, Davenport will be back for Detroit in 2025. The Lions re-signed Davenport to a one-year deal in free agency.

Detroit also brought back defensive ends Al-Quadin Muhammad and Mitchell Agude. Then in free agency, the Lions added outside linebacker Grant Stuard.

The Lions, though, lost veteran defensive lineman John Cominsky. The former fourth-round pick didn’t play in 2024 because of injury, but he announced his retirement on March 31.

After the injuries the Lions sustained at edge rusher last year, the team is likely not going to feel like it will ever have enough depth at the position in 2025. Signing Walker will give Detroit that extra depth.

Again, Walker also won’t change any long-term plans the Lions potentially have at the position.

In 100 NFL games, Walker has posted 26.5 sacks with 40 tackles for loss and 71 quarterback hits. He’s had more production the past three seasons than he had during the first five years of his career.